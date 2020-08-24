New data from the National Confectioners Association shows sales of chocolate and candy have increased during the pandemic as people across the country look for ways to add a little bit of joy to what has been a very serious and uncertain time.
According to Carly Schildhaus of Candy USA, consumers appreciate and value chocolate and candy during these uncertain times because of their uncanny ability to boost moods and lighten perspectives, according to new data from NCA.
Overall sales of chocolate and candy have increased 3.8%, with chocolate (+5.5%) and premium chocolate (+12.5%) outpacing the rest of the category.
The grocery channel has become a key driver for chocolate and candy sales growth as consumer behaviors continue to evolve during the pandemic and more people shop at grocery stores. In the grocery channel alone, chocolate and candy sales are up 16.6% with chocolate (+17.9%), premium chocolate (+21.4%) and non-chocolate (+13.5%) all performing very well. This data is based on NCA’s analysis of sales performance from March 15, 2020 to August 9, 2020.
With the Halloween season around the corner, there is no doubt that people have questions about what to expect. There will be regional differences across the country in terms of how people choose to celebrate the Halloween season during the month of October, but one thing is for sure – Halloween is happening.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.