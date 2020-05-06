I was recently in a store gathering a few supplies, when I ran into a neighbor of mine (appropriately wearing his mask). I was not, and a twinge of guilt bit me. Generally speaking, I’ve made it a practice to wear my mask in stores, but was feeling a little too pre-occupied to bother on this particular trip out.
We had a pleasant exchange, I apologized for not wearing my mask, and the store associate overheard our conversation. He turns to me and asks, “Are you really afraid of this virus?? I’m not!”
The honest truth? No, I’m not, but that’s beside the point for me. I’m not afraid for my health, I’m concerned about community spread. Perhaps a bit more to the point, caring for my neighbor who’s about to have a baby is more important to me than the minor inconvenience or stigma a mask creates.
That’s why I’m recommitting to wearing a mask in public. Not fear, but reverence for the contagious germ and respect for my fellow community members.
I continued the conversation a bit with the store associate and offered, “See, I’m a pastor, and I just want to watch out for everyone, especially those in the vulnerable population group.”
He kindly responded, “I’ve just got faith that God’s got it covered!” as he points above his head. Now personal faith is great, but I happen to believe that we best embody Christ’s presence in this world in relation to each other. I can’t pass up a good theological opportunity, so I responded, ‘You know, I really think we can have both faith and act with caution. I don’t think those ideas are mutually exclusive. My faith prompts me to care for my neighbors.”
And that’s when, as a person of faith, I was grateful for the check on my conscious this moment offered.
That twinge of guilt more clearly identified why I wish I had worn my mask that day. I’m caring for my neighbors in a tangible way, based on the credible medical information I have in this moment. I’m taking seriously my Christian responsibility to think more highly of others than myself. And when I do this, it’s just one more way Christ shows up in the relationships that bless my life.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.