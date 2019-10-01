It seems like every Fall we have a mouse sighting in our home. We can usually count on the cat or the dog to take care of it, and it seems it is a lone invader, so the problem has been short-lived, so to speak.
This year’s visit was a bit different.
I opened the utensil drawer in the kitchen a few weeks ago, and discovered mouse droppings amongst the silverware. Since Patti and I have two sets of silverware, the washing and drying process gave us a lot of time to talk about how we were going to rid our kitchen of this messy mouse.
A trip to Walmart was where we started. Technology has touched our lives on every level, and the term “build a better mousetrap” is still in vogue apparently. We were looking for the old reliable spring-loaded, wooden mouse traps that can bite your fingers if you aren’t careful, but were blinded by sticky boards, maze contraptions and “humane” traps that covered the shelves.
We were attracted to a round, hockey puck-shaped plastic trap, one that looked like it would do the job in a kitchen drawer. You loaded the bait, cheese, peanut butter, whatever, through a door on the bottom of the trap, pressed the tape over the closed bait door, twisted the top of the trap clockwise, thus setting the instrument in the ready position, then placed the loaded trap in place, an irresistible cage for an unsuspecting mouse. We followed directions then placed the trap on a piece of tinfoil in the drawer, confident we would have captured a mouse by morning.
Wrong. When we peeked in the drawer, we saw scraps of tinfoil all over the bottom of the drawer and the trap, empty, turned upside down, the bait door torn open and not a hint of peanut butter inside. So much for technology.
Back to Walmart, this time determined to look past all the sparkly, newfangled traps and buy the kind that bites your fingers if you are not careful. Finally found them on a top shelf, out of sight and neglected. Back home, since I have nerve damage in my fingers and have lost a lot of tactile senses in them, I encouraged Patti to set the trap. It tried to bite her a couple of times before she got it set, all the time she was asking how come I can play the guitar but don’t have enough feeling in my fingers to set the trap. I shrugged my shoulders, looked clueless, then gave her advice on how to make sure she placed it in the best spot in the drawer (Guitars don’t bite, you know).
Patti was in town the next morning when I thought to check the drawer. The trap had been sprung, was upside down and most of the cheese was still in place. As I opened the drawer a bit farther, I spied the mouse, eyes closed, motionless, sprawled in the back corner of the drawer, looking very dead. I opened the drawer so I could pick the lifeless critter up and throw him outside, when all of a sudden he jumped, I jumped, and he began running around in the drawer. I shut it and was wondering how I was going to dispose of this tough little mouse. The answer came when I spied a pair of pliers on the counter. I picked them up, slowly opened the drawer, and as the little guy made another lap around the drawer, “tapped” him on the head. He stopped, stunned, so I tapped him again, a bit harder, just to make sure the job was done. I then picked up the corpse by the tail and walked him outside, where the rest of his family must be. Hopefully they will take warning, and stay away, knowing that this house has finally figured out how to improve on the old-fashioned mousetrap and discovered a new use for those pliers in the junk drawer.
Gary Heintz owns an insurance agency in Pierre and writes a column for the Capital Journal. He is also co-producer of the Dakota Western Heritage Festival, held every September in Ft. Pierre.
