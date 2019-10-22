I have come to realize, at my advanced age, that my life, all lives, are a series of endings and beginnings.
How we handle not only the endings but more importantly, the beginnings, is what shapes our lives and leads us to where we all are at this moment.
Traumatic endings I remember as a child included the loss of my first dog, moving to Mobridge in the second grade, and having to sell my pony because we had no place to keep her at our new home. My love for Spot, my dog, was soon given to a new pup, Laddie, then Rex, and finally our Irish Setter Mike. I never forgot Spot, but my love for dogs continued to grow. Leaving Harrold meant leaving friends and first grade classmates. Even thought I struggled in school, I felt comfortable in my niche in that little class. My second grade teacher in Mobridge discovered quickly that I could not read, and spent recesses and mornings before class to teach me phonics and reading. When I returned to Harrold for the third grade, I discovered I was now ahead in reading and also in many other classes. That ending and beginning was probably one of the most important moments in my life, affecting my ability to learn and giving me so much pleasure in reading.
Working in my folks’ little store in Harrold was an experience that also changed my life. Although most people don’t think of me as shy, I was painfully so while growing up, especially around girls. Waiting on people (including girls) taught me, many times forced me, to deal with people in a positive way. Adults would treat me like a grown-up when I served them, visiting with me about school, the weather, whatever adults talked about. The girls liked to crowd around the soda fountain, flirting with me just to see my face get red. I learned girls don’t bite, and an extra shot of chocolate on an ice cream sundae went a long way in impressing a girl. Graduating and going to college took me away from that little store, but it still had a big influence in my life. Having worked with the public for several years looked really good on a job application, and I worked several jobs during college that I got because of my folks’ little store, and my learning to visit with adults and smile at girls. An important beginning.
My decision to teach led me back to Harrold for nine years, teaching English classes to all four grades of high school students. I discovered I loved to teach and to communicate. During the summers I would travel with my dad who was selling health insurance, and had clients all over the state. I learned by listening to dad’s presentations the ins and outs of selling insurance, and knew it was a way to help people. I started selling part time, and really felt it was something I wanted to do full time. I turned in my resignation to the school, then as I was cleaning out my desk, had serious misgivings and went back to retrieve the resignation. I taught another year, realizing that my first instinct was correct, and resigned a second time, this time it stuck. After nine years, my high school teaching career ended, and a scary life as an insurance agent began. That was 39 years ago. I have wondered, at times, where I would be if I had remained in teaching. I quickly think about all the wonderful people I have met since I have been an agent. It is in many ways a great opportunity to teach rather than sell. To see clients become comfortable with their insurance is like watching a student solve a problem. In a real sense, my teaching career has never ended, I just changed subjects.
Also, in a real sense, there are no endings, only changes in directions, changes that can be exciting, scary and unknown, but changes that will help define who and what we become in life. No endings, just changes.
Gary Heintz owns an insurance agency in Pierre and writes a column for the Capital Journal. He is also co-producer of the Dakota Western Heritage Festival, held annually in Ft. Pierre.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.