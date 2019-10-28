This is the time of year that we all notice a lot of movement with the deer population, partly because hunting seasons are stirring them up.
I was visiting with friends the other day, and as aged people often do, we hearkened back to the days when we seldom saw deer around Harrold, and it was unusual to hit one on the highway.
Jackrabbits were the menace in the fifties and sixties. Many a grille or headlight was taken out by a big jackrabbit.
Polio was still an unsolved scare when I was young, and there were many efforts to support research to eliminate that terrible disease. Weekend community jackrabbit hunts were popular ways of raising money for polio research, each rabbit worth 50 cents at Bohnings Store, where Jack Bohning then sold them to companies for the fur.
The hunts resembled a pheasant hunt, with hunters blocking the end of a field while other hunters walked the field, driving the rabbits out of hiding. The rabbits were so thick that a Sunday hunt could easily garner 100 rabbits. In today’s world, that kind of hunt would be frowned on, but the rabbit population was an obvious example of the balance of nature being out of kilter, just as it may be today with the deer.
Every kid with a pickup usually had a shotgun and 22 rifle in a gun rack in the back window, or leaning on the front seat of their car. Hunting rabbits could happen at any time, driving to school, on a date, whenever.
The only time hunting rabbits was against the law was at night, which, of course, made night hunting just that much more exciting. The rationale that night hunting was dangerous because limited visibility at night, limited to the beam of a spotlight, might endanger livestock that may end up in the line of fire. I don’t recall of that ever happening around Harrold, but I could be wrong. I do know that night hunting was the favorite form of entertainment on Friday and Saturday nights, even more popular than driving to Pierre to the movies.
It didn’t seem to matter what you were driving, a pickup, an old jalopy or your dad’s new car, if a field was not too deep in snow, and the worked ground wasn’t too rough. Chasing rabbits was going to happen. Teens would be hanging out pickup windows, trying to take aim at a running rabbit, while the driver kept pace with the ducking, diving bunny. Someone may have been standing in the pickup box, running the spotlight, freezing cold, but loving the excitement of the hunt. A few vehicle front ends were damaged when they hit a rock or a washout, but no one was ever seriously hurt in hunts around Harrold.
The hunts tapered off as the bounty on rabbits dropped off, and the rabbit population, even without the hunting, disappeared, and was replaced by deer and coyotes. Now, to see a jackrabbit is unusual, and when I do, I tend to pause and watch, and remember when hunting rabbits was a rite of passage, one that kids today will not experience. Come to think of it, hunting pheasants isn’t what it used to be back then either, but that’s another story.
Gary Heintz owns an insurance agency in Pierre, and writes a column for the Capital Journal. He is also co-producer of the Dakota Western Heritage Festival, held in September at the Expo Center in Fort Pierre.
