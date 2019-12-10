I’m sure we all at some time have felt we are basically in control of our lives, and nothing exciting or important happens just by chance.
When I look back at my life, very few exciting or important moments have ever happened that didn’t have something to do with chance. Not only did those moments affect me directly, but the ripple affect that over the years touched the lives of family and friends I love.
Deciding what to major in in college was a constant worry my last two years of high school. Dad want me to go to school in Brookings and become a vet. I liked the idea, but it just never felt quite right. After much soul searching, I saw my answer in front of my English class every day. Mr. Hale was a quiet, unassuming man who loved to teach in a way I found exciting and fun. We would become engrossed in a novel of Steinbeck’s or a Shakespearean play, and he would help us understand and see what was going on in the stories. Not everyone was as interested as I, but his class was the highlight of the day. I thought to myself, I want to do that, I want to touch people’s lives like that.”
Mr. Hale was also the director of the class plays and pulled students from all grades to fill out the character list for most of the plays. Some students who took parts would never have another chance to do something like that, which says a lot for small schools. Mr. Hale will always be one of my favorite people. He changed my life.
I went to Northern, found out I was the first student from Harrold to work towards a teaching degree as an English teacher, and was looked at as a kind of oddity. I also found I had a lot to learn. I was lucky to have an instructor that took me under his wing and taught me how to write, how to communicate with students and, most importantly, how to motivate. He saved me, and was the second person to change my life.
I moved back to Harrold after graduation, accepted a teaching position as the high school English teacher, teaching all four grades, and was assistant basketball coach and director of the two school plays produced each year. Bragging just a little, one of the students who excelled in acting was Jay Miller, who is presently starring in “Arsenic and Old Lace”, being produced by Pierre Players. I look at Jay and see one of the ripples in my life. I had many students who excelled after high school, and I am proud to have been a part of their young lives. I hope I had some small part in their being where they are in their lives, I hope I influenced them for the good. They are some of my ripples.
A chance meeting with a young student who was courageous enough to share her faith with me was the most important change in my life. That meeting led me to a man who became my best friend and a constant example of how we should live our lives. Because of these two people, I found direction as a parent, and look to the lives my children are living, the righteous way they raise their children, the example they are to everyone, including me, as the most important ripples in my life.
A chance meeting on a cold January night at the Casey Tibbs center changed my life in ways I could have only dreamed about. Carmen Magee approached me, offering to help in making my dream of a cowboy festival come true. Over the last ten years, Carmen and I have met some of the greatest, most “real” people we will ever know. Many ripples are still growing from the festival.
Patti is the change in my life that keeps growing and changing each and every day. We both talk with amazement on how our lives have changed since we married, how the festival and the friends we have made have been so exciting and unexpected for a couple of “old” people. The ripples are still there, still getting bigger. My hope is that they never disappear, that in some way they will change and influence our families and friends far down the road, that we all have made a difference in other’s lives like the ones we have gained from those who helped us grow and learn. Make a splash. You will never know how far your ripples will reach.
Gary Heintz owns an insurance agency in Pierre and writes a column for the Capital Journal. He is also co-producer of the Dakota Western Heritage Festival, held annually in Ft. Pierre.
