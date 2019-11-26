My daughter Kris was always in a hurry when she was driving, always taking the shortest route she could, even to cutting corners. That ended up costing her money.
Driving farm trucks as a teenager, I learned quickly the back end of a vehicle doesn’t track the same as the front end does when going around a corner. If you turn too soon, the front wheels may make the turn just fine, but the rear wheels will take a shortcut on an inside track, running over a curb, or on a farm catching a gate post or dropping into a ditch. An easy way to lose a load or tip a truck over is to turn too soon when going around a corner on a county road. Square corners, performed by waiting until your front wheels are at a right angle to the turn, became second nature when driving.
Kris borrowed my pickup because her car was in the shop. I had taught her to drive, but I mentioned to her several times that she had to remember the driving points I had taught her, one being square corners. She drove out of the driveway, down to the corner, and in making a right hand turn too quickly, dropped the rear wheel into the gutter and pinched the tire against the curb. The tire was ruined. Square corners was a big part of our conversation when she told me what had happened. Since she seemed to have a hard time remembering her driving lessons, I thought having her pay for a new tire might help her remember in the future.
I am amazed at the number of people who make left hand turns, turning too soon, cutting across oncoming lanes in a lazy, circular, drifting turn, barely avoiding oncoming traffic. Corners aren’t round, they’re square! Turning too soon and hitting a tire on a curb is one thing, but turning too soon into oncoming traffic is very dangerous.
I wonder if we need to get back to square corners in our lives. I wonder if we have gotten in the habit of taking shortcuts in our attitudes and daily activities, but more importantly, have we started taking shortcuts in our relationships with each other? Have we found it easier to text or message than to talk to people on the phone, or better yet, face -to- face? Those of us in our senior years remember what happened when TVs became common in homes. The visiting with friends and neighbors went from an everyday occurrence to an occasional moment. Now you see a couple at a table in a restaurant not talking, literally ignoring one another because they are so engrossed in something on their phones.
Turning square corners when driving takes a bit of an effort, requires our paying attention, and may take a bit longer to execute, but once we acquire the habit, we are better, safer drivers. The same thing can apply to our lives. It may take an effort to communicate, we may have to become more interested in other people’s lives, and we will have to give of our time, but turning square corners in our lives may be the habit that makes us better parents, better spouses, better friends. We all have goals of some sort, and they are seldom reached by cutting corners on the path to achieving them. If we drift, going in the general direction, we may feel we are progressing, but drifting in life is sadly wasting precious time. For many of us in the twilight years, cutting corners is a regret we try not to think about, and a mistake we pray our children avoid. When it comes to life, it’s ok to be “square” at times.
Gary Heintz owns an insurance agency in Pierre and writes a column for the Capital Journal. He is also co-producer of the Dakota Western Heritage Festival held each Fall in Ft. Pierre.
