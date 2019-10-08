A boy growing up in Harrold in the Fifties usually meant you would spend Saturday or Sunday morning with your dad at the gas station next to the highway. The attraction for us was the bottle of pop our dads would buy for us for ten cents, and if we were lucky, we also got a nickel candy bar. We would take our treats out into the shop and play on the hoist and around the tire machine until our dads decided to go home. We would listen to the grownups’ conversations, usually about crops or the weather, once in awhile politics or family. Every topic seemed to end with someone reminding the group of how it used to be. “Back when I was a kid…” always started heads nodding in agreement with whatever part of the ‘good old days’ they happened to discuss. We kids would only partly listen, much of what was talked about had been heard before. Even when the topic caught our interest, it was hard to visualize what life must have been like for our dads back in the 1920s and 30s. Talk about driving a team of horses everyday, mowing hay or going to town in a horse drawn wagon on skids through the winter snow sounded exciting, but already far removed from our young lives in the 1950s.
Young boys want to hurry up and do grown up things, so when we learned to drive as soon as we could reach the pedals and handle a straight shift, we were also big enough to drive a tractor. Big enough usually meant you were ten or twelve years old. Big enough was doing chores in the dark before the school bus showed up, and doing them again in the dark that evening before doing homework. When we had horses in town, my job in the morning was to walk the five blocks to the pasture where our barn and corrals were, feed the horses then walk home. Much of the year I would bridle one horse, halter the other two and lead the haltered horses while I rode the bridled one to the pasture before school, bringing them back to the barn at night. Winter nights meant feeding the coal furnace and digging out the clinkers. If you wanted air conditioning in the summer, you might find it at the movie theatre. Most homes in Harrold didn’t have even a window unit. The first air conditioner I saw was in the trunk of my uncle’s Chrysler in 1953. It was similar to a window unit used in a house, was hooked up to the heat ducts in the car, and had a air scoop underneath the trunk for the unit. It worked fine going down the road, not so good idling in towns. Summers for teenagers meant a job, and the one that I always looked forward to was harvest time when the combiners would come to the area to combine wheat. I spent many hot days driving a truck from field to elevator or running a John Deere combine, no cab, wearing no shirt and many times no hat, for weeks on end, not minding the heat or the dust, just feeling grown up, doing a man’s work. Saturday evenings meant riding in cars around and around, circling Harrold’s two-block mainstreet. We still spent much time outdoors, hunting, playing baseball and basketball on the dirt court behind the school building, not yet depending on TV to fill our time. Ah, the good old days!
Norman Galinat, a high school classmate and friend of mine stopped by the other day, and we reminisced about those good old days. He chuckled about a conversation he had with Marty Winckler, another classmate and friend, about how we used to listen to our dads talk about growing up and all the adventures they had, the hardships, work and of course the good times. Marty looked at Norman and chuckled, saying, ‘ We listened and laughed at all the stories we heard from those old men, and now, we’re them, that’s us, here at the station, telling our stories of the good old days over and over again.”
