Dad used to tell of growing up in the 1920s and 1930s, with a touch of pride for the parts of his life that were hardships and toil.
He laughed when he told the story of herding sheep down in the Pocket as a 12 year old kid, tending the flock on horseback during the day, penning them at night, riding back to the ranch for a hot meal and cot after dark, only to get up before dawn and do it all over again.
His family lived in Harrold, and after a few days of herding, he pointed his horse for home, homesick and full of self-pity. He was sure his dad would console him and welcome him back. Wrong. When he stepped down from the lathered, blowing horse, his dad met him at the door, hands on hips, demanding to know why he was there. Dad tried to explain how homesick he was and how he couldn’t stand to be out there on the prairie alone all the time. His dad would have none of it. A strapping with his wide belt and a “don’t come home until the fall” was the only sympathy Dad got.
By the end of the summer, he realized that he had grown, he wasn’t homesick, and he knew he could do the work. Coming home with money and a few bum lambs made him feel proud and grown up. All the loneliness was lost in his memory, with just the adventure and pride left to talk about.
He talked about how kids didn’t have cars, and only a few had bikes. If you went anywhere, you walked. A lot of the summer was spent at the swimming hole, which froze over in the winter and became the place to play “shinny on the ice,” a game that passed for hockey back then. Tin cans were pucks, wooden slats were hockey sticks.
The National Youth Administration, N.Y.A., provided jobs for kids in communities, anything from setting bowling pins, making as much as $2 a night, to unloading coal at the elevator. He laughed about collecting and selling iron, which he said was sent to Japan and they sent it back to us in bombs and shells. Hunting rabbits back then was another way to earn money. Earning money was helping support the families struggling to survive. Summer jobs helped pay for school shoes and clothes, food and earn money to help pay the rent or mortgage.
Being part of the Greatest Generation didn’t mean that other people in other generations didn’t have it tougher. Dad’s mother was born in 1890, before the Model A, spent much of her youth and early marriage without things we take for granted. Indoor plumbing, electricity, and phones became part of her life later. Hard physical work was expected. A life that went from a horse and buggy to a man walking on the moon is hard to imagine today.
People who grew up during the Depression knew what is was like to scratch out a life, and wanted something better for their kids and grandkids. Most of us are grateful for their love and sacrifice. I sometimes wonder if those of us that grew up from the 1960s to the present day didn’t miss an important part in that growing up, the struggle to have what we consider today as basic entitlements. I wonder if life hasn’t become so easy that instead of expanding our lives we are losing opportunities to grow as individuals, something our parents and grandparents did every day of their lives, by learning to do things physical as well as having to think through problems without the help of a cell phone or computer. Technology is great, but on the same note it seems to be robbing future generations of basic experience. Enough preaching for today!
Gary Heintz owns an insurance agency in Pierre and writes a column for the Capital Journal. He is also the co-producer of the Dakota Western Heritage Festival, held each Fall in Fort Pierre.
