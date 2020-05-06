Dandelions feed my spirit

Each Spring, I’m reminded of two equal and opposite truths. Truth #1: Dandelions are a beautiful yellow flower. Truth #2: Dandelions are a weed I must remove from my lawn.
The first truth is deeply known by my children. My kids happily pluck several blooms and offer me the sweet and sticky bouquet of love. I delight in their squeals, “Mom! They’re your favorite color!” Yes, my spirit is captivated by the bright and cheery hue of dandelion yellow. In this moment, as the transfer of dandelion love occurs, I reminisce about the days I too plucked the blooms for my own mom.
I am, however, a thoroughly conditioned homeowner. So more often than not, I hold the second truth (the one about weeds) in my wry smile as I place already-dying dandelion stems into a vase. I still have trouble reconciling these two opposing truths that stare me squarely in the face each May.
And this year, I’ve made the decision to allow both truths to feed my spirit.
Here’s how I’m attempting to let these vibrant yellow flowers transform me: I search beyond the bloom itself for the purpose within each act of tending a dandelion. In a word, joy. The way my children tend dandelions is beautiful. They admire the color, they search for as many as their small hands can carry, and they delight in sharing with anyone who will appreciate their gift. I’m learning to receive their sheer joy with my own. This act requires that I slow my spirit and believe like a child, if only for a moment.
Jesus says, “to such belongs the kingdom of God.” I want my children’s delight to soften my heart, one dandelion at a time.
I also want the way I tend dandelions to bring as much joy. I may see the value of a dandelion in a different light, but it doesn’t mean I need to sacrifice the wonder they embody. So I’ve created a few “ground rules” about removing dandelions from my lawn. 1. I only weed dandelions when I feel like it, never letting the pressure of homeownership con me into a sense of obligation. 2. I go straight for the root, because hearing the crack as it breaks free from the soil gives me satisfaction. 3. I dig prayerfully, considering the wonder of God’s creation as I tenderly separate weed from grass. And somehow, in the middle of all this work, I find a greater appreciation for the purpose dandelions offer me.
Tending these bright yellow blooms has become for me a strangely spiritual practice. It takes work of the spirit to pay attention to both truths: 1. Dandelions ARE beautiful and bring such joy between a mother and child. 2. Dandelions do take the space a lush lawn might otherwise occupy. When given the boundaries inherit to their being, dandelions can serve their God-given purpose (which we all know involves kids making sticky bouquets) AND can be removed so other parts of God’s creation might flourish.
As we lean into God’s handiwork within our own spirits, we might just discover the truths we once thought were opposing can be as symbiotic as joy and love. As dandelions and delight.
