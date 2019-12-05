Bodies bolted out of bunks, to sirens, screamed orders, thudding explosions. Still fastening pants, men shouldered through hatchways to general quarters stations. For some, mostly in dry-land barracks, the hell of Dec. 7 was already fatally over.
Captain was ashore. A different voice barked orders over the system. The below-decks lurched and the walls shuddered. He fell; as he sprung back up, the ship was already lilting.
Ammunition lockers were locked! Of course they were, the ships was in harbor! Why should any of the guns have been manned? Answer that to the men who were already dead.
Reaching the top-side deck, he ran. Enemy planes were coming in from every direction. Men running near him crumpled from strafing bullets. His leg burned.
Yesterday, it might as well have been shore leave. The paradise of the Hawaii Territory was a sailor’s dream port. Navy vessels of all kinds, including eight battleships, moored in the harbor, being stocked and polished, military personnel being trained. Army planes (no U.S. Air Force for several more years) tightly lined the airport runways, wingtip to wingtip for semi-storage and training. Only a single-digit number of these planes would leave the ground today.
He got to his station, sliding in to help load and aim the guns. Over 350 enemy aircraft filled the skies. Suddenly, the entire ship reeled in a shockwave from across the harbor – the USS Arizona had exploded. A high school buddy had been on that ship. Remaining ships tried to get underway. Even he knew that the ships were not going into battle; death was coming from above. The ships were headed to any place where their sunken hulls would not block the harbor.
For 90 minutes, over 2,400 Americans were being killed, almost 1,200 were being wounded. In 90 minutes, nearly 200 Army planes were destroyed, and over 150 damaged. Four battleships sank, along with destroyers, cruisers, minelayers and other military ships. The other four battleships, as almost every ship in Pearl Harbor, were being severely damaged.
He remained at his station. He couldn’t help but think of his parents, his sister, his fiancée.
Defending guns continued to fire, though with no substantial effect. Many ships, including his own, were ablaze. Spilled oil from land-storage and from sinking ships fueled even more flames. His world was screams, explosions, smoke. He had no idea when the second attack wave began, which again hit the harbor and airfields surrounding Oahu.
Woken from a dead sleep in the land of paradise, he now focused a tunnel vision on his duty. He and many others had seen duty for less than a year. Peripheral vision saw torpedo & dive bombers, and strafing. There is no cover from armor-piercing ordinance. He fought on as comrades fell. Explosions are one way to die, fire another, drowning yet another.
Afterward, sailors, soldiers and marines were listed as killed, missing in action, or body-not-recovered. Including his.
