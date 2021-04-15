In the last year, every one of us has been exposed to a ton of misinformation regardless of our political persuasion. It is literally just a click away on whatever website or social media platform you prefer.
It's important to me that you can trust what you read - whether print or online - in the Capital Journal. While already being the best source of local news and information for our community, I want you to know that you can also trust us to report fairly and accurately. To report the truth.
In order to back that up, we partnered with NewsGuard, a journalism and technology company that rates the credibility of news and information websites, to review our site and score us for both transparency and credibility. I'm happy to report that our newsroom received a perfect score (100 out of 100) for both credibility and transparency.
When announcing the score NewsGuard said, “News articles on capjournal.com generally rely on reputable and first-hand sources such as police, government officials, and community members. Headlines and images accurately represent story content.” NewsGuard also reported that our community news coverage “generally takes a neutral tone” and that we clearly label opinion content. We also earned perfect marks for consistently publishing corrections, prominent presentation of our ownership, the presence of Contact Us pages containing the names and contact information of editorial staff, attributions on stories with contact information for authors, and the clear distinction between editorial and advertising content.
In earning our perfect score, our newsroom joins the ranks of much larger news organizations. According to NewsGuard, only 20% of the 6,000 news and information websites it has rated have been awarded a perfect score.
I'm not going to lie and say that I'm not proud of that score because I am. I promise that we will always do our best to report fairly and accurately. When we don't, we will admit our mistake and make good on it. When we don't, let us know.
It's a big responsibility, especially when you consider that over 93,000 visitors went to capjournal.com in March 2021 for the best in local news and information. We take your trust in us very seriously.
