“Repent, then, and turn to God, so that your sins may be wiped out, that times of refreshing may come from the Lord.” — Acts 3:19
We’re considering getting a bathroom remodeled. We started off with the idea of doing it ourselves and then after more than five years of being stuck in the planning stage we decided it might possibly be quicker to sub-contract it out and let professionals do the job. No one can accuse us of rushing to a decision.
First things first — get rid of the brown tub. Truly a 1980 sensation. The plumber came in and laid out his plan of action. In a word: “demolition.” “I’ll rip out the tub, toilet, sink and wall-tiles. I’m good at demolition,” he said.
Silently, I agreed. We are all experts when it comes to self-demolition. We tear apart our finances with thoughtless, frivolous spending. Television commercials are chocked with debt-consolidation ads. “Got in trouble? It’s not your fault. Get out of debt now with such-and-such consumer relief.”
Well, it is your fault. You bought it — pay for it. Quit looking for a way out and man-up (or woman-up) to the fact that we owe the big bucks so we’d better put on our adult-britches and get on with it. Admittedly, it’s not the most popular 21st century solution. We’ll wreck our finances, our marriages, our careers, our reputations, and even our fellowship with God and then seamlessly shift the blame onto someone else or to some less-than-stellar circumstance.
However, the Bible declares our righteousness to be like filthy rags. That simply means, on the best day of your life when all your ducks were in a row and if all the successes and accolades of that day were laid on the scales of heaven, the dial would stop at ‘filthy rags.’ A great heavenly bumper sticker might read, “You wrecked it — He fixed it.”
At Calvary, Jesus forever fixed our human wreckage. That which we so easily demolished, he made eternally right with just one drop of innocent blood.
