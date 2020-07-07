Though it has been months since the coronavirus pandemic first sent us all home in an effort to slow the spread of infection, COVID-19 still remains a serious threat for people both here in South Dakota and across the nation. As we all transition back to normal life, we need to be conscious of the risks this virus poses and take the proper precautionary steps to keep ourselves, and our communities, safe.
At the start of the outbreak, Secretary of State Steve Barnett made the crucial decision to mail absentee ballot applications to every registered voter in South Dakota ahead of the June 2 primary. This sensible choice helped to protect our state’s most vulnerable residents. Instead of leaving their homes to wait in line and risk coming into contact with dozens of other people, accessible absentee voting allowed high-risk voters to make their voices heard from the safety of their kitchen table. As a result, 58% of primary votes cast this year were done using absentee ballots.
It would be in the best interest of voters across the state if Secretary Barnett, again, sent absentee ballot applications to every registered voter ahead of the General Election on November 3. Because a vaccine is still reportedly ‘a long way off’, the virus will remain a major threat to many South Dakotans. And, making absentee voting more accessible is the responsible thing to do. By taking this small step, South Dakota can ensure that voters across the state are not hindered in safely exercising their civic duty.
Few groups would benefit more from this decision than older voters. Individuals over age 60 make up a significant portion of the electorate, and data continues to suggest that this same population is more at-risk of serious complications from COVID-19. It would be unreasonable to ask these individuals to leave the safety of their homes just to exercise their rights. Absentee voting offers a safe alternative that still allows us to hold our elections in a secure fashion.
By mailing absentee ballot applications to every registered voter in the state ahead of November’s election, Secretary Barnett would be making it clear that he remains committed to making voting safe and secure for all voters in South Dakota, especially those most vulnerable to COVID-19.
November’s election, just like any presidential election, will have an enormous effect on us all. As such, we cannot ask voters to weigh their health against their right to vote. No one should be forced to choose between sitting out an election and protecting themselves and their families.
