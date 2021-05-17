The GOP repeats their mantra of “competition breeds innovation” until they have to compete for your labor. Make no mistake; they could care less about our local businesses. Their fiscal policy revolves entirely around ensuring the poor stay poor, and no amount of evidence against their positions will change their minds.
Chance Whidby
Fort Pierre
