During drought God is water of life

Galatians 6:7. God is not mocked, for whatever one sows, that will he also reap.
The year 1935 brought the fourth consecutive year of drought and crop failure to the panhandle of Oklahoma. Sickness, financial ruin and death were a common occurrence. The crops were planted, usually at borrowed expense. The daily dust clouds would roll over the land, water was practically non-existent, and the harvest was a bust. People were too broke to move, too exhausted to keep going and too proud to give up. To the east were green pasture lands and bountiful crops, but in Dust Bowl America life was a struggle.
If we sow in good soil, water and fertilize as needed, we can expect an abundant return. The same goes for our spiritual self. We plant in the rich soil of a life committed to Jesus Christ, we are watered, daily by his life-giving word, the roots run deep, and the return is magnificent. However, should a believer plant in the dust bowl of apostasy (the abandonment or renunciation of a religious or political belief), allow the weeds of the world to choke out the heavenly sunlight and refuse the heavenly springs of irrigation from God’s Word, he will soon wither at the root and the harvest will be nil.
Life was a struggle in the Dust Bowl years. Life is equally a struggle when followers of Christ stop following and become drawn into the ways of this world, and it’s far too easy, I fear. Too many distractions take us from the sweet fellowship we once knew. The cares of the world choke out our joy and the irrigation of God’s Word has become more like Death Valley.
But it’s not too late. Dust off the Bible you once cherished and plant yourself in a reoccurring spot to daily absorb Jesus. The good news? He has missed you. You say, “I’m just too busy!” Believe me, if you’re too busy for the One who came to save your mortal soul, then you’re too busy. Get out of the dust and come home to Jesus — and what better time than amid the beautiful lights of Christmas which point ever so delicately to The Light of the world.
