For certain, the COVID-19 pandemic is spreading fear, negativity and uncertainty around the globe.
This particular form of the coronavirus is causing havoc from China, to Spain, to Brazil, to California, to New York and to, yes, South Dakota.
Truly, the COVID-19 outbreak is uniting the world in ways the United Nations never will. It does not discriminate based on race, religion, sex, gender, class, political affiliation, language, or geographic location. So far, it seems the virus is more likely to debilitate the elderly or those with preexisting health problems, but that is the only discernible data in how COVID-19 affects those exposed to it.
As of Sunday afternoon, South Dakota had reported nine confirmed cases of COVID-19, with eight of the patients being men. One victim from Pennington County died, reportably from the virus.
Undoubtedly, the coronavirus is a frightening subject. It poses a threat to the health, safety and well-being of society, in addition to our pillars of education and the economy.
To mitigate COVID-19 proliferation, governors across the country are ordering restaurants and bars to close, although South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem had not ordered this step as of late Sunday. Health officials also are recommending so-called “social distancing,” which is basically just what it sounds like. Instead of going out and interacting with friends, coworkers and classmates, we are being told to, in Noem’s words, “stay home.”
We believe that if people need to stay home, they should make the most of their opportunities to reconnect with their family members. In today’s world, it is not uncommon for a parent and their children to have very limited regular interactions. Children are often very busy with school, extracurricular activities and clubs, so that they don’t spend a lot of quality time with their parents or siblings. Likewise, parents are often consumed by work and careers, giving them little time to exchange thoughts and, more importantly, hugs with their children.
Hopefully, if schools in South Dakota are closed for any significant length of time, children and parents will make the most of their opportunities to reconnect.
