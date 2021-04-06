Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one's life for one's friends. John 15:13
I no longer call you servants, because a servant does not know his master's business. Instead, I have called you friends, for everything that I learned from my Father I have made known to you. John 15:15
Fact: Jesus died so that sinful men could be called friends, but he didn’t stay dead, for death gave way to victory on that Resurrection Sunday morning. The stone was rolled away for the disciples and for all future generations to view the tomb’s emptiness. Jesus is alive and is coming again.
Some friends will stick like glue for a lifetime but very few will lay down their life — for that friend.
In my lifetime I have known many to be friendly but few I would call true friends. One has remained and proven himself a friend from the days of my youth.
Friends often come and go, but true friendship - lasting friendship - is a priceless contribution to our existence. There is, however, a friend who sticks closer than a brother. Jesus is his name. The one who died, who was buried in a tomb and who rose again.
I was once an enemy, but now I’m a friend of God by repentance and faith in the atoning sacrifice of my Jesus. I was broken at the foot of the cross and there I found my eternal friend.
