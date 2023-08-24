Eight Republicans kicked off the 2024 presidential election debates in Milwaukee.
We found false and misleading claims on abortion, crime, climate change and more.
- Several candidates claimed that Democrats support allowing abortions “up to the moment of birth,” but what Democrats support is an exception for bans on abortion after fetal viability if the mother’s health is at risk.
- Former Vice President Mike Pence claimed a fetus is “capable of feeling pain” at 15 weeks of gestation, but research indicates it would be much later than that, around 24 weeks.
- Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy blamed the closure of mental health institutions for “a spike in violent crime.” But there isn’t evidence that the shuttering of such facilities measurably increased crime. Most violence is committed by people without mental illnesses.
- Also on climate change, Haley said China and India — and not the U.S. — is “where our problem is.” But the U.S. emits more carbon dioxide than India and emits more CO2 per capita than both countries.
- Pence wrongly claimed that the Trump/Pence administration “reduced illegal immigration and asylum abuse by 90%.” Border apprehensions went up over the administration’s term.
- Sen. Tim Scott revived a false narrative that the Department of Justice labeled parents complaining at school board meetings “domestic terrorists.”
- Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said that there are conservative legal scholars who believe Donald Trump “may be disqualified under the 14th Amendment from being president again, as a result of the insurrection.” That’s true, but there are other legal scholars who disagree.
- DeSantis boasted that in Florida “we eliminated critical race theory from our K through 12 schools,” but there is little or no evidence that it was being taught in public schools anyway.
The debate, which also included former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, was held Wednesday in Milwaukee .
Let's look at a couple of hot-button issues.
Abortion
DeSantis, Scott and Hutchinson all misleadingly claimed that Democrats support allowing abortions “all the way up to the moment of birth,” as DeSantis put it. Pence claimed that a fetus is “capable of feeling pain” at 15 weeks of gestation, but that’s unproven.
We’ll start with the first claim. As we’ve explained before, Democrats in Congress support legislation that would bar states from prohibiting abortion after a fetus is viable outside the womb in cases where the patient’s life or health is at risk. Republicans object to the health exception, claiming the bill would allow abortion on demand at any point in a pregnancy.
Mary Ziegler, a professor of law at the University of California, Davis and the author of six books on the abortion debate and the law, told us that “Republicans view those health exceptions as sort of like a blanket permission to have an abortion whenever you want.” Democrats say “it’s an exception for life or health.”
Hutchinson singled out President Joe Biden, claiming he was “pushing for a Democrat proposal which is, in essence, abortion on demand through the term. So they have their extreme position at a national level.” But the bill in Congress, the Women’s Health Protection Act, mirrors the Supreme Court’s 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade in allowing exceptions for the life and health of the mother post-viability.
The court opinion in Roe said the government can’t interfere with a right to an abortion in the first trimester, but it could restrict or prohibit abortions once a fetus is viable outside the womb. But Roe, and a companion case decided the same day, required exceptions after viability for the life and health of the mother, meaning both physical and mental health.
It’s worth noting that the vast majority of abortions in the U.S. occur early in pregnancy. The most recent statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that 93.1% of abortions were performed at or before 13 weeks of gestation and less than 1% were performed at or after 21 weeks.
Scott claimed that three states — California, New York and Illinois — “have abortions on demand up until the day of birth.” Those states prohibit abortions after viability but have exceptions for endangerment to the life and health of the mother, according to the Guttmacher Institute. New York also allows for an exception for a fetal abnormality.
As for Pence, he said: “Can’t we have a minimum standard in every state in the nation that says when a baby is capable of feeling pain an abortion cannot be allowed? A 15-week ban is an idea whose time has come. It’s supported by 70% of the American people.” He later added: “70% of the American people support legislation to ban abortion after a baby is capable of experiencing pain.”
We couldn’t find the poll Pence referenced. A Gallup poll conducted in May found that 70% of Americans opposed abortion in the third trimester, but that begins at 28 weeks. Similarly, an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll conducted in June found that about two-thirds of Americans supported barring abortion at 24 weeks.
Climate change
Early in the debate, host Martha MacCallum asked for a show of hands: Who believes that human behavior is causing climate change? DeSantis short-circuited the response by asking for a debate, rather than a show of hands.
In his response, Ramaswamy falsely said, “The climate change agenda is a hoax” and causes more deaths than “actual climate change.”
Ramaswamy said: "I’m the only person on the stage who isn’t bought and paid for, so I can say this: The climate change agenda is a hoax. … And the reality is, the anti-carbon agenda is the wet blanket on our economy. And so the reality is more people are dying of bad climate change policies than they are of actual climate change."
The fact is, climate scientists have long since established that human activity is the primary cause of global warming. In 2007, and most recently in its report issued last year, the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said there is “unequivocal” evidence that humans are causing global warming.
“Aside from temperature, other clearly discernible, human-induced changes beyond natural variations include declines in Arctic Sea ice and glaciers, thawing of permafrost, and a strengthening of the global water cycle,” the IPCC said in its recent report.
“Oceanic changes include rising sea level, acidification, deoxygenation, and changing salinity. … Over land, in recent decades, both frequency and severity have increased for hot extremes but decreased for cold extremes; intensification of heavy precipitation is observed in parallel with a decrease in available water in dry seasons, along with an increased occurrence of weather conditions that promote wildfires.”
We are not aware of any deaths caused by “bad climate change policies,” but the World Health Organization has said “climate change is already killing us.” The WHO has called climate change “the single biggest health threat facing humanity.”
In her response, Haley said climate change is real, but said China and India — and not the U.S. — is “where our problem is.”
But the U.S. emits more carbon dioxide than India and emits more CO2 per capita than both countries.
According to the European Commission’s Emissions Database for Global Atmospheric Research, “China, the United States, the EU27, India, Russia and Japan,” in that order, were the world’s largest CO2 emitters in 2021, accounting for 67.8% of global CO2 emissions. When measured by emissions per capita, the U.S. ranked higher than China and India. The U.S. emitted an average of 14.24 tons per person, and China’s and India’s averages were 8.73 and 1.90 tons per person, respectively.
FactCheck.org does not accept advertising.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.