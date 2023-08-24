DeSantis Goes After Bud Light, Ignores Florida’s Putin Problem

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, shown in a file photo, said at the GOP debate that “crime is at a 50-year low in Florida.” In fact, the rate has been declining for decades, and experts have cautioned that the 2021 data cannot be compared to prior years because of a new method of crime reporting.

 File photo

Eight Republicans kicked off the 2024 presidential election debates in Milwaukee.

We found false and misleading claims on abortion, crime, climate change and more.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments