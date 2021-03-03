Since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began recommending that members of the public mask up last spring, additional research has backed the use of face masks. While knowledge gaps still remain, experts agree that masks should be used.
In April 2020, we explained that there were some lab studies that supported the idea that masks would be effective against the coronavirus. But direct evidence that face masks prevent transmission of respiratory viruses in a community was limited.
That basic takeaway hasn’t changed much. Benjamin Cowling, an epidemiologist at the University of Hong Kong, told us that “there is good mechanistic evidence from laboratory studies that masks should have an effect on transmission. I continue to believe that mask use will reduce transmission, although mask use alone is not enough to prevent COVID from spreading in a community,” he said in an email.
“We, as a society, have been wearing leaky masks,” said John Volckens, an aerosol scientist at Colorado State University who has studied mask performance in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. “And leaky masks provide much less protection than high-quality, good filter, well-fitting masks.”
The CDC issued new recommendations in February to encourage people to improve the fit and filtration of their masks. Drawing on the findings of lab experiments, the agency suggested layering a cloth mask over a disposable one — a form of “double-masking” — or using a mask fitter or brace, among other options.
Over the last year, additional research has generally supported the notion that face masks can reduce transmission of the virus. Numerous lab studies show that masks can partially block exhaled respiratory droplets, which are thought to be the primary way the virus spreads — and may offer some protection to the wearer.
In one study, scientists at the CDC’s National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health tested a variety of face coverings for their ability to prevent the outward spread of particles from a simulated cough. N95 respirators performed the best — blocking 99% of the particles — while medical masks blocked 59% and a cloth mask blocked 51%. The only covering that failed to do much of anything was a face shield, which stopped just 2%.
In Kansas, which instituted a mask mandate in July but allowed counties to opt out, the number of new COVID-19 cases per capita fell by 6% in areas with mask mandates, but rose by 100% in those without. One potentially telling example of the power of masks comes from a report about two hair stylists in Missouri. Both had symptoms of COVID-19 but wore masks and are not known to have spread the virus to any of their clients, who also were masked. Of the 139 total customers, 67 agreed to be tested for SARS-CoV-2, and all came back negative.
Each of these studies has limitations. Similarly, the studies reporting associations between mask use or mask mandates and better COVID-19 metrics also can’t show that masks necessarily drove or contributed to those improvements.
The lab-based studies, too, can point to how and why masks would work to cut transmission of the coronavirus, but may not reflect the performance of masks of various quality against SARS-CoV-2 in the real world.
“When you put it all together,” Volckens said, “it’s really hard to refute that masks aren’t a vital piece of infection control.”
