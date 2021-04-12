After the 2018 mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, the House passed a gun control measure extending background checks to private sales.
The measure stalled in the Republican-controlled Senate, where then-Majority Leader Mitch McConnell never brought it up for a vote.
Now, with Democrats controlling both chambers of Congress and the presidency, the measures have again passed the House. This time, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer vows that the Senate will vote the bill.
There is nothing in the bill that calls for the confiscation of any guns or that prevents someone legally allowed to purchase a gun from doing so.
Schumer has promised there will be hearings on the bill before the Senate Judiciary Committee and that there will at least be a procedural vote on H.R. 8 to “see where everybody stands.”
Ever since the Brady Handgun Violence Prevention Act was passed in 1993, the federal government has required all guns purchased from a licensed dealer to include a background check. Five years later, the U.S. launched the National Instant Criminal Background Check System, or NICS, that verifies buyers do not have a criminal record or mental health issue that makes them ineligible to purchase or own firearms.
According to the FBI, NICS has been used to perform more than 300 million background checks. Those checks have resulted in more than 3 million denials, according to the Department of Justice.
But not all gun sales or transfers are subject to background checks. In some states, background checks are not required for private sales, including some sales on the internet or at gun shows.
H.R. 8, passed by the House on March 11, seeks to extend the background check requirements to almost all gun transfers, including those between private parties. It would require firearms transfers between private parties to be handled by a licensed firearms dealer, who would take possession of the firearm while the background check is being conducted.
There are several exceptions to the policy, such as loans or gifts between family members and temporary transfers to people in situations of self-defense or at a shooting range.
“Background checks work,” Rep. Mike Thompson, who introduced the bill, said at a press conference after the bill passed on March 11. “Every day, in the licensed dealers where you have to get a background check, 170 felons are stopped from buying a gun, 50 domestic abusers every day are stopped from buying a gun. That’s through the existing background check program. It only makes sense if it’s expanded, you’ll stop even more felons, more domestic abusers.”
A RAND review of gun studies concluded that “available studies provide moderate evidence that dealer background checks may reduce firearm homicides and inconclusive evidence for the effect of private-seller background checks on firearm homicides.”
Since there is “moderate” evidence that existing dealer background checks may reduce gun violence, Morral said, “it is quite logical to think that extending those checks to all sales or transfers would have a positive effect.”
“There is not solid evidence that state laws designed similarly to H.R. 8 have saved lives, but there is a clear connection between the strength of background check laws and systems and lethal firearm violence,” Daniel Webster, director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Policy and Research, told us via email. “Most importantly, when those requirements are part of a firearm purchaser licensing system, we have found that the laws result in significant reductions in firearm homicides, suicides, and fatal mass shootings.”
Webster noted, “There is good research evidence that gaps in the background check system for private transfers facilitates illegal gun transfers – gun trafficking, illegal straw purchases – and conversely that states that closed those gaps reduced illegal diversion of guns for criminal use.”
According to the Giffords Law Center, which advocates for gun-control laws, 22 states already require background checks on at least some private sales.
Sen. Chris Murphy pointed to 2016 research by the New York attorney general that found that 74% of “crime guns” (including 86% of handguns) recovered by law enforcement in New York originated out of state.
Webster also believes “we could see more benefit from a national system of comprehensive background checks” than a patchwork of state laws, citing gun trafficking studies.
FactCheck.org is non-partisan and does not accept advertising. For a longer version of this column, go to factcheck.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.