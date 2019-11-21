I’ll be the first to admit that sitting round the Thanksgiving table with my family of origin has caused more than a few awkward moments over the years. When socio-political or religious issues take center stage in our conversations, I am often at odds with the majority.
I love my family, and they surely love me. But our perspectives on the world tend to be pretty darn different!
At least that’s what it can feel like, as I prepare for yet another Thanksgiving gathering. But the truth is, we have more in common than I might like to admit. Sure, we disagree on the expansiveness of Jesus’ love (my faith assures me God’s grace is bigger than any of our beliefs). Yes, quite a few political issues bring out the stubbornness in each of us (I have all the answers).
Of course, 6 strong adult personalities (plus spouses and 9 children) can cause quite the emotional whirlwind. And through it all, we’re still family. At its best, family shares an identity that transcends difference. I know not all families are safe places of belonging, and only you can determine a healthy level of family engagement. But if your family is safe, and the only hindrance to real belonging is differences of belief, might I suggest a new tactic to this year’s family gathering?
Give a little grace this Thanksgiving. At least that’s my plan! Over the years, I’ve been learning to appreciate our family’s shared identity, quirks and all.
When contentious issues surface as we pass the mashed potatoes, it’s Jesus’ call to embody humility and understanding across divides that keeps me centered. And when I can appreciate my family’s shared love, I find myself listening a little more, judging a little less, and increasingly open to seeing God’s image in every family member: yes, even my brother.
This Thanksgiving, there’s no shortage of hot button issues that might just steal the joy of the gathering if we let them. So let’s not let our differences get the better of our shared love.
Instead, let’s give a little grace this Thanksgiving. But be prepared— it must just surprise you how grace given has a sneaky way of coming right back to you!
