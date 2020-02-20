John 8:10-11 says, “Jesus straightened up and said to her, ‘Woman, where are they? Has no one condemned you?’ She said, ‘No one, sir.’ And Jesus said, ‘Neither do I condemn you. Go your way, and from now on do not sin again’” (NRSV).
This is the conclusion of a story where Jesus was tested by the scribes and Pharisees to try and get him to slip up so that they could arrest him. They bring forward a woman who had committed adultery, and according to the law this woman was supposed to be stoned to death. Jesus responds with a powerful statement, “Let anyone among you who is without sin be the first to throw a stone at her.” The teachers of the law responded by leaving this woman, and not stoning her. For they knew that no one can perfectly follow the law, and eventually all of us will make mistakes.
Our culture today has a habit of using shame as a weapon. Do something on social media that is considering morally wrong and you will be ferociously attacked and condemned. It is unrecoverable, your name is slandered and the public has relinquished the possibility of redemption from you. All because you did something that was wrong.
We live in a world where people who are oppressed are encouraged to speak up. People are sick and tired of corrupt and powerful people misusing their power, and so they publicly attack someone who misuses their privilege. I agree that we have often turned our eyes away from things that are worth calling out, like sexual misconduct or extorting other people. The problem is, our calls of justice have developed far beyond calling the perpetrator to be held accountable to a ruthless onslaught of irrecoverable bashing when someone does something morally incorrect.
My guess is all of us have experienced shame in some way, but too often we pounce on people with influence to destroy them. Justice is calling out what is not right for the purpose of changing it to what is right, and only removing it if it is beyond change.
Jesus shows us a remarkably different approach to how we handle injustices. This woman who committed adultery was being subject to death based on one mistake we assumed that she made. Jesus called the leaders to look at themselves and rightfully condemn her if they themselves have not sinned. All of them know they have done wrong at some point, and so they do not carry out a justice that they are not worthy of carrying.
Jesus is worthy, the Son of God is very much just and right. What does Jesus do? He releases her of her burden; he does not condemn her, but instead calls her to sin no more. Well, the truth is, she probably will sin again because we all make continual mistakes. Does that negate the grace Jesus showed her? No, for in his death and resurrection Jesus proclaimed the forgiveness of sin to the world, received by those as a gift from God who would receive it.
The Good News is Jesus enables us to be transformed to new life even when we make horrid mistakes. Jesus tells this woman to sin no more, to hold her accountable, to encourage her to live a life that keeps her well. This is Jesus’ way, to bring new life and accountability to us when we sin, and keeps us humble for we all sin.
This is vastly different from self-righteous people who talk about how awful someone else is when they themselves probably carry their own baggage. As one of my colleagues put it, “The only difference between people in prison and outside is that the people in prison got caught.” None of us are justified to shame our neighbor because we all are broken in our own ways.
The place where we should be able to experience comfort, healing, forgiveness, and healthy accountability is the church. As a pastor, I delight when people can confess their sins because we are assured of God’s forgiveness.
But I am no fool, I know that many people, especially unchurched people, do not see churches as safe spaces to be vulnerable and bring forth their brokenness. Yes, our culture uses shame as a weapon, but churches are also guilty of shaming people. Faith matters because it assures us that not even the worst things we do separate us from God’s love, and it holds us accountable to do our best to live a good and right life.
I pray that every church, no matter what denomination, at its core is willing to affirm to people that their brokenness can be forgiven and will not be met with shame. For all of us fall short of the glory of God, all of us need to heal from brokenness, and all of us need a Savior to lean on.
Jesus loves us, and don’t worry, we will know when we need to shape up, but in all of it, we will experience the same freedom as the woman experienced when Jesus said, “Neither do I condemn you.” Amen.
