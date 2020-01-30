When I was five years old, my family moved into the house where my parents still live. Since my childhood, this house has been a refuge for me. This was the place where I first began studying theology. I told my wife I loved her for the first time in this house. During college, I would return here for relaxation and comfort. My three kids now know this house. Thousands of meals, laughs, and good memories were had here. I love this place.
Despite these wonderful experiences, one day my parents will sell their house. They will become too old to care for it. I won’t live there. My calling is elsewhere. My enjoyment of this house is temporary. It will come to an end. Some other family will call it “home.” Some other family will fill it with their love, laughter, and fun.
What’s true for me is also true for you, dear friend. No source of family identity in this world is eternal. No home, farm, last name, tradition, or keepsake will last forever. It will all pass away.
As the prophet Isaiah put it, “The grass withers and the flower fades” (Isa 40:8). There is no abiding comfort in this world.
You don’t have to fear, though. This is how God has designed it. God doesn’t want us attached to this world. God’s design is for us to long for an eternal resting place, a home will never be sold. In that eternal home, which the Bible calls the new heavens and the new earth, God will “wipe every tear from their eyes” (Rev 21:4). True security is found in that world, not in this one.
