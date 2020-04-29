Thursday, April 30, ends this years’ Ardis Townsend Challenge.
Ardis was the first executive director for the Pierre Area Referral Service, and the founder of the Pierre / Fort Pierre Food Pantry. A percentage of all donations to the Ardis Townsend Challenge will be matched by eight of our local financial institutions. American Bank and Trust, BankWest, Black Hills Federal Credit Union, Dakota Prairie Bank, Farm Credit Services of America, First
Dakota National Bank, First National Bank, and US Bank are all contributing to help fight hunger in our community. If we reach, or go beyond, the goal of $50,000, each of the listed financial institutions will contribute $500.
Gators Pizza will be presenting us a check. The Alley Exchange has been raising funds, as well, that will add to our total.
PARS is constantly in need of donations of money as well as food, hygiene, and household items. For a list of the most-needed items, call PARS. When in doubt what to give, just think what would you need for your family to prepare several meals.
We have changed how the Food Pantry is accessed at this time. Individuals and families no
longer shop in the Pantry, but rather PARS pre-packs boxes depending on the size of the family to provide, potentially, a month’s worth of food. The boxes are brought outside to be picked-up by a family in need after calling ahead and driving to PARS. It is a large quantity of food and too heavy to be carried. All services are being conducted over the phone. PARS is located at 110 West Missouri Avenue and our phone number is 224-8731.
We have currently raised $33,466.86 in donations and 6,720.65 pounds of tangible items.
Treating each pound as a dollar, that brings our total of this year’s Ardis Townsend Challenge to
$40,187.51. This includes a $3,500 pledge from our local Elks Lodge. That is a great total and less than $1,000 short of our goal of $50,000. If you are still wishing to contribute to the Ardis Townsend Challenge, make sure you put ATC on the memo portion of your check.
Thank you to all who have contributed and continue to contribute to PARS goal of fighting hunger in our community. PARS continues to be a ministry to our community to help those less fortunate. Again, thank you to all who make this possible.
