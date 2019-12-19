Blessed are the families who live simply, for they will taste the joys of living in God’s kingdom.
Blessed are the families who make time and space for each family member to mourn life’s sorrows and losses, for they will receive God’s comfort and consolation.
Blessed are the families who humbly receive life’s gifts rather than grasp at power and possessions, for they will discover they have been given everything they need.
Blessed are the families who nurture a hunger and thirst for fairness so that others will know the justice of God’s ways.
Blessed are families in which mercy is abundant and forgiveness is given freely so that God’s mercy will be readily available to all.
Blessed are families who ground their lives in God and rise above the lures of temptation, for God will shine his face upon them.
Blessed are the families who create peace at home, at school, at work, in the community, and in the world, for they will be God’s very own.
Blessed are the families who strengthen one another, encourage compassion, and desire to do good despite life’s blows and setbacks, for they help bring about the Kingdom of God.
Below is a song we have used at a Christmas program.
Gabriel spoke to Mary, Soon in your womb you will carry,
One who will rule for eternity, Mary replied be it done to me
Joseph heard the angel, Good news of love he did tell,
Mary will be my bride, Jesus with us will abide
Mary and Joseph obeyed, Trusted the paths God had made,
Jesus was born in a stable, To see God with us we’re able,
Jesus was born on a holy night, Shepherds rejoiced at the sight.
Kings brought gifts of gold, Stories of love were told.
To the temple they brought him, People are saved from sin,
Sim’eon held baby Jesus, Now I can go in peace
Evil king Herod was mad, His heart was so — — bad,
Gabriel told Joseph of danger, They went to Egypt as stranger,
After a time in exile, It was now safe for the child,
Mary and Joseph and Jesus, Nazareth, home in peace
Mary remembered all this, In her heart was — — bliss
Jesus grew as a boy, To the earth brought — — joy
Christmas stories of love, Good news from God above,
We and our families can trust, Jesus our savior is with us,
