Romans 6:23. For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.
Last year, while visiting family in Georgia, the Atlanta area, my wife and I did the annual cemetery tour. We went to three different cemeteries in various parts of the Atlanta metro. We checked on the graves of loved ones, which is not a common practice these days. We ordered a grave marker for her mom and dad. We located graves we had before not been able to find. We took a few pictures for the rest of the family. We stood by in quiet reverence yet in joyful remembrance. It was an emotional moment.
We took a visual survey of the cemeteries overall condition and even strolled through the massive mausoleum in Atlanta’s Westview Cemetery; which resembles the ancient cathedrals of Europe.
But, when we drove out of each cemetery, one thing was glaringly consistent — everyone there was still dead.
In New York, there’s a tombstone inscription which reads, “Underneath this pile of stones lies all that’s left of Sally Jones. Her name was Briggs; it was not Jones, but Jones was used to rhyme with stones.”
And in Springdale, Ohio, yet another tombstone inscription, “Here lies Jane Smith, wife of Thomas Smith, marble cutter. This monument was erected by her husband as a tribute to her memory and as a sample of my work. Monuments of this shape and style can be purchased for only $350 dollars. Please contact Thomas Smith.”
They’ve gone up in price, trust me.
We’re all going to die — hopefully later than sooner. And, hopefully, we’ll all die in good health. But the fact remains, death is inevitable. If you are reading this, my guess is you’re still alive.
In Jesus Christ, alone, there is life. Choose life. Choose Jesus.
