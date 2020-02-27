Faith Matters - I Give Up

This week marks the beginning of Lent. Is there an extra day in Lent this year because of Leap Year? Probably not. My dad once told me that the Lenten season is 40 days long minus the Sundays. That’s why it is okay to go back to what you gave up during Lent on Sunday.
Forty days is an often-used number in the Bible. The number 40 is a number that represents a period of probation, trial, and chastisement. I should give up something for Lent. Not Rick Astley though (singer). ‘I’m Never Gonna Give You Up.’
One year I gave up television for Lent. Well sort of. I gave up TV at home. When I agreed to this challenge, I failed to remember that Lent takes up a great deal of March. If you are a college basketball fan, this is a great time to watch TV. I began to look for loopholes in my TV fast. If I go into someone else’s house, I can’t really control what is on in their home. “I’m sorry, I gave up TV for Lent. Would you mind turning that off? Thank you.”
I married a Catholic girl. Lent became more significant after our marriage. Growing up in the Presbyterian church in Martin, SD, we did Lent differently. I don’t remember Lent at all until my teen years. I know the Catholic kids at my grade school always gave me the stink eye while I ate my roast beef sandwich on Friday while they ate fish or a lettuce salad.
My first year of participating in a Lenten service was an event designed by my Presbyterian minister. I remember him starting a bonfire in the middle of the street between our church and the Sunday school annex. Pastor Ben said to bring something you wanted to give up and put it in the fire. If it was something too big for the fire, or just a concept, you could write it on a piece of paper and place that in the fire. It was very symbolic. It stuck with me.
Why hadn’t I done lent before? This was something I could relate to. Everything comes from God to begin with. We should be able to give up anything. Over 10 percent of Hughes and Stanley County live below the poverty line. It would by perfectly okay to give up something so that others can have enough. Maybe giving to someone in need would be an awesome way to honor the Lenten season.
One year, I fasted throughout Lent. It started out as a medical reason, but after I was 13 days in, I thought, why not make this for God? I have a diverticular condition and my colon would inflame when I would eat certain foods. I would go to a low residue diet for a few days, then right back to my old habits. I didn’t do a true fast, but I did give up a lot of fun foods, and I enjoy eating.
Making it for God was a new concept. It was almost like I had a personal trainer. If I felt like eating something I shouldn’t be, I would pray, read scripture, or try to do something for someone else, like sneak shovel someone’s driveway, or do the sink full of dishes when no one was looking. One year I wondered if I made Lent an idol. I felt like I was saying, “Look at me and all the things I can give up or do for others,” so I tried to do things for others and not get credit. That was a hard one.
For two years, my wife and I did the Whole30 during Lent. No legumes, no sugar, no dairy, no grains, no alcohol, no processed foods, no junk food, no fun. We got quite grumpy.
As my wife, daughter, and I did the Whole30, my son gave up something else. This prompted a friend of mine to share his Whole30 story. He said, “Now your son knows what it feels like to live in a house full of junkies.”
My friend had a box of Oreo cookies stashed in his house as he participated in the Whole30 with the rest of his family. He knew that if he couldn’t take it any longer, he could always tear into his emergency stash of Oreo cookies under the sink. One day after feeling particularly good about how well he was doing on the Whole30, he revealed his secret to his family members. I do well because I know, if I need them, I can eat my Oreo cookies I have hidden under the sink. He opened the cupboard doors to show his coping mechanism only to hear his wife say, “There’s no cookies in there.”
Let’s say my friend became … someone else. He lost it. He said at that moment, he would have punched his grandmother in the face for an Oreo cookie. His dependency on sugar didn’t really bother him until he realized he had no access to it; but really, he did. He could have gone to the store and bought more cookies, but in that moment, cookies were super important.
Giving up something for Lent should be a way of proving to oneself, I don’t need this. I have God. God can give me all I need.
