This Lent, our church is using particularly poetic songs to lead us into wondering what it means to sit at Christ’s Crowded Table together.
Week one, we heard The Highwomen’s Crowded Table to set the mood. Week two, we engaged John Prine’s Hello in There, as we considered the powerful impact of loneliness. And week three, just as we were about to hear a word on service from our confirmands, the pandemic reached our full attention! It seems poignant that Ben Harper’s song With My Own Two Hands was scheduled for last Sunday, inviting us to think how we can be a part of changing the world, one act of service at a time.
Today, the world seems changed. We’ve suspended all in-person gatherings, but that hasn’t stopped us from worship. And it certainly hasn’t stopped us from caring for one another.
I’m reminded in these especially difficult times of some wise words on the Ministry of Being Alive, as offered by a continuing education instructor of mine. His name is Tenneson Woolf, and he offers such a keen sense of what it means to be fully alive:
- Being openly curious — naturally wanting to wonder, without fear or blame for wasting time
- Being welcoming — wanting to be in relationship with others and to offer ourselves in relationship
- Trusting — delighting in the complexity that sometimes defines so much of our lives, the new edges, the next essential evolutions
- Seeing a bigger picture — actually several versions of a big picture, and being able to live and respect the inherent tensions of plurality
- Being playful — taking off the masks of social professional norms that sometimes inhibit play
What a beautiful way to describe ministry—our collective faith lived out together. And how especially timely, given the circumstances we find ourselves living. Being curious, welcoming, trusting, and playful, all while respecting the tension of our lived experiences.
To be alive is to be changing, and we in the church have the opportunity to embrace change…if for no other reason than this: our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ embraced a constantly changing set of life circumstances. And Jesus remained grounded in the midst of change by his true sense of purpose: bringing life in more abundance to all! We too, as Christ’s living and breathing body today, can offer that same invitation to one another and the world: the Ministry of Being Alive.
How are we enacting this in our faith community? For one, we’re being more gracious with one another as we learn how to better utilize technology for social engagement.
Our Sunday worship is now Facebook Live, and each Wednesday evening and Sunday morning we’re saying YES to church in a new way. Why? Because to be alive is to embrace change, and this season is no different. If anything, we’re refining the value of gathering, checking-in on one another more regularly, and being present in ways we might not have even considered. In change we always have an opportunity for growth. May it be so for us all in these uncertain times.
