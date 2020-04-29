The National Day of Prayer is an annual national observance established in public law in 1952 and observed publicly on the first Thursday in May. Regardless of the unprecedented challenges that our nation faces today due to the corona crisis and resulting economic shutdown, it will not be canceled nor postponed — but will look very different from years past.
Each year, people gather across our nation, in over 60,000 local community events to pray together for America. While the number of people gathering may be different this year, the prayers we pray will be multiplied and amplified through new and creative approaches combined with unprecedented access to digital platforms. In homes, neighborhoods, communities, cities, states, the nation and the world, observing recommended ‘social distancing’ measures, our National Day of Prayer coordinators are planning to mobilize millions in unified, public prayer for America.
Focusing on using these digital platforms, this year’s ‘virtual’ observances have the potential to become the largest prayer ‘gathering’ in U.S. history — with millions praying together, individually. In addition to virtual events being held in communities across our nation, the National Day of Prayer National Observance Broadcast will be May 7 from 8-10 ET. It will be broadcast, streamed and posted in many ways, including on our website, seen live on our Facebook page and cross-posted by many of our ministry partners. It will be viewed on television on GodTV, Daystar, NLC, and BrioTV, with more stations to come, and on radio through Moody and Bott Radio Networks.
This year’s theme, “Pray God’s Glory Across the Earth,” is based on Habakkuk 2:14 and reminds us that this promise, “for the earth will be filled with the knowledge of the glory of the Lord as the waters cover the sea.” is for us today. Kathy Branzell, president of the NDP task force, put it this way, “Unprecedented times call for unprecedented prayer. This year’s virtual National Day of Prayer observance may have more prayer — and more ‘pray-ers’ — than ever before.”
