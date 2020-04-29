“When will normal life return?” and the further query of “What will normal look like?”
Some people will never be able to return to normal. They have experienced the death of loved ones and friends. Our capacity to remember those who are enduring the greatest and most painful levels of change will shape and strengthen our ability to live into the new normal that is forming. The new normal will not look like a simple return to the normal of life before COVID-19.
We are in an uncertain time. Nobody knows what exactly what our lives will be like in two months or two years. There’s a word I’m encountering more and more — liminal. In the words of author and church consultant, Susan Beaumont, “We are in a liminal season, stuck between an ending and a new beginning. The pathway forward is not knowable.”
In applying this season to the church, she observes, “The way we ‘did church’ even two months ago is done. We have literally been thrown out of our buildings by a pandemic. No one knows what normal looks like after sheltering in place. Likely, we will resume many familiar things, but congregational life will not be the same. We are disoriented and confused. There is grief and loss.”
Reassurance comes not in the form of baseless predictions or happy talk, rather it comes from the pages of Scripture. God has done some pretty amazing things during liminal seasons.
Abram left the familiar comforts of his own land and family to follow God’s call and promises of a new land and destiny for him and his descendants. This journey was by faith, accomplished by God’s provision and accompanied by various trials. Joseph waited, forgotten and imprisoned, but was being prepared for his rise to great responsibility and authority in Pharaoh’s court. The Israelites wandered through 40 years of liminal space in the wilderness being transformed from slaves into God’s covenant people. Daniel was taken from his home in Judah by an enemy power but in the exile of Babylon became the steadfast witness of the greatest power… the living God who stands forever and whose kingship is indestructible. Mary, Joseph, the Disciples, Paul, these all experienced profound seasons of sudden and disorienting change, but God used the interruptions to normal life to prepare each for something far greater than any of them had previously imagined.
Reminding ourselves of God’s unending work to transform lives, we can lean not on our own understandings but instead trust God in all our ways and with our future. Susan Beaumont counsels that we lean into the disorientation and trust the leading of the Holy Spirit. This period of our lives gives us choices we might not otherwise have considered. Some have used this time to reach out to friends that they haven’t been in touch with for years. Relationships are being rekindled. Others are seeking to bring repair to broken relationships. Conflict is being transformed. The crazy patterns and routines of work, spending, and frenetic activities that we long complained were unsustainable and were slowly killing us have been disrupted.
What might be possible now that we are freed to follow a fresh leading from God?
God’s power to transform lives no matter the circumstances is most fully brought to bear in the person and work of Jesus Christ. The Apostle Paul reminds us that we can do all things through Christ who strengthens us. Jesus Christ is also the pre-eminent example of what it means to consistently follow the fresh leading of God, no matter the circumstances… even to the point of death, death on a cross. And the reality of resurrection is God’s full validation of everything Jesus has shown us and taught us. Jesus Christ is our hope through this pandemic, through this liminal season, through this journey to the new normal, whatever the new normal looks like.
We can ask the questions, “Will people be willing to return to church when they’ve become accustomed to participating on-line, dressed in the comfort of pajamas and coffee mug in hand?” “What do we do if we have to enforce social distancing in the sanctuary by roping off pews, with most places on those pews being somebody’s practically reserved seat for worship?” “Will the church ever be like it was?” The best question to ponder is, “What does it mean for us to follow God’s leading to the new normal that is forming, a place that in God’s perspective is beyond our asking or imagination?”
