Philippians 4:11b-12a. “I have learned to be content whatever the circumstances. I know what it is to be in need, and I know what it is to have plenty. I have learned the secret of being content.”
In a discontented world, how can we possibly be content? All around us the battle cry is “more.” More pleasure, more time, more money, more prestige, more power, more fun, only to name a few of the many “mores.”\
As a pastor, some years ago and against my better judgment, I was coerced into a counseling session with a fun-loving, red-headed teenager who had been basking in a life of parental rebellion. You never get anywhere in counseling when the one being counseled doesn’t want the counsel. But, being the wise, middle aged pastor, I was certain my words would strike a harmonious chord of concession. Not so!
At the end of the counseling hour I came away with three words which I've remembered throughout the years. Those words summed up the essence of her life, at the time, "fun, fun, fun!” With those words, we parted company. She was a fun girl having a fun time and nothing was going to stop her from having tons of fun.
But the fun didn’t last. It finally ran empty. Just like the digital warning words on your car’s dash which remind you of “LOW FUEL,” so the fun began to grow stale, run low and no longer satisfy.
I’m happy to tell you this once young fun-loving and fun-seeking teen eventually substituted a life of fleeting pleasure for the eternal contentment only Christ can offer. Years of ministry have produced a few people who managed a 180-degree swing. This girl became living proof that God can bring total satisfaction.
I don’t suppose her life is without trials or pitfalls but there’s now a constant within that keeps her on a more even spiritual keel. She may not have it all but in Christ, she’s found all she’ll ever need.
