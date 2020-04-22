Happy Easter! I’m sure you feel so great in this Post-Easter 2020 with all the fun things we get to do! All the people we get to hug, being outside, going to concerts and conventions!
No, things are not great. Admittedly it feels more like Good Friday than Easter right now. The virus alone gives enough extra anxiety to deal with, but now we are seeing the impact of what two months of self-containment does to humanity.
I understand the implications of this lockdown, I get that this pandemic is impacting our physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual health. I get that this pandemic causes anxiety around finances and pushes our systems to their limits.
As a pastor I must follow my call from God that seeks to care for the spiritual well-being of all people. As a minster who preaches the Word of God and presides over the sacraments of communion and baptism, my call is to nurture life. Which is why I try to be in contact with people even if I cannot physically be there with them.
Why bother saying this to you? Because I need to name life as it is right now. As a theologian of the cross, who claims Christ crucified AND resurrected, we need to name things as they are. Jesus quoted Psalm 22 while hanging on the cross, “My God, my God, why have you forsaken me? Why are you so far from saving me, from the words of my groaning?”
This is life right now, is it not? Before I get accused of being too pessimistic, trust me, I proclaim Christ risen. But people are in agony right now, they are dying, and some responses to the lockdown are healthier than others.
One reason why faith matters right now is that we need to know that we have the spiritual right to NOT be okay right now. We can lament what we are missing, it is simply awful that people are dying from the virus, that people have to be isolated, that meaningful life events like graduations and weddings will not happen the way they were supposed to, and many have to wonder if they have the means to make it to tomorrow.
God hears our cries as much as our praises, but there is hope. We are not alone. When Jesus came to the disciples after he resurrected, he breathed onto them the Holy Spirit, our guide in life. The Holy Spirit is moving in the world, and is with us on our journey.
There are two things that the Holy Spirit does that I want to highlight. First, as Paul writes in Romans 8:26, “Likewise the Spirit helps us in our weakness; for we do not know how to pray as we ought, but that very Spirit intercedes with sighs too deep for words.” This intercession and sighing are a support for us when we lament. When we need to cry to God, the Holy Spirit cries with us. God will hear you, and the Holy Spirit will make sure of that. Even if you don’t know what to say, let the Spirit say it for you.
Second, the Holy Spirit has blessed us with spiritual gifts. Just as I am called to be a pastor, you have been called to do God’s ministry in your own unique way.
I am proud of how people have responded in this pandemic to the willingness to connect in different ways. No, Zoom will not replace being in the same room as my family, but it was definitely better than spending Easter alone. Friends, we are made to connect, and our gifts help us to connect with others. Your gifts, by the grace of God, help to create life.
Here’s the crazy thing about this pandemic, death does NOT have the final word. Jesus’s resurrection proves that. Even if it does feel like Good Friday, Easter has come. Jesus is alive, and we will also be alive! We are creating life even in the midst of death, and that is doing what Christ did. For through the Holy Spirit, we are blessed with ways that impact people that shows them the glory of God.
In the here and now, life can happen. I pray you do not lose hope, but cling to Christ’s resurrection, trusting that the Holy Spirit has blessed you, so that life will come to you and to all people right now. Amen.
