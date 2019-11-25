Faith Matters

“On the way to Jerusalem [Jesus] was passing along between Samaria and Galilee. And as he entered a village, he was met by ten lepers, who stood at a distance and lifted up their voices, saying, “Jesus, Master, have mercy on us.” When he saw them he said to them, “Go and show yourselves to the priests.” And as they went they were cleansed. Then one of them, when he saw that he was healed, turned back, praising God with a loud voice; and he fell on his face at Jesus’ feet, giving him thanks. Now he was a Samaritan. Then Jesus answered, “Were not ten cleansed? Where are the nine? Was no one found to return and give praise to God except this foreigner?” And he said to him, “Rise and go your way; your faith has made you well.” (Luke 17:11-19)
In Bible times, having leprosy (a severe skin disease) was in many respects, a death sentence. Viewed as “unclean,” lepers were required to live separate from the general public, wear certain clothes with bells that announced their presence, and, should anyone come close to them, shout out in a loud voice, “unclean, unclean.”
That is why it is so challenging to think how ten guys could be cured of their leprosy, yet only one thought to return thanks to Jesus for healing them. Like Jesus, we too may wonder, “Where were the other nine?”
To answer this question, one could guess that the other nine were quick to hurry off to show themselves to the priest that they might be reinstated to their communities and families. Words like “ungrateful,” “opportunistic,” or “rude” might come to mind. And, all these words and more, appropriately describe those who refused to give thanks.
By now, some of us might be tempted to think that we would have responded differently had we received such a gift. But hold on, friend. Would we be different? How easy it is for us to forget that like the lepers, we were also under a death sentence the Bible calls sin. Without a cure for our sin, we would meet an awful eternal death.
And that’s precisely why Jesus came. He came to remove that death sentence for us by forgiving our sins. Like he did for the lepers, Jesus came to cleanse us so that we might be reinstated to our loved ones. He gives His unconditional love to us each new day. Yet, how often do we forget to return thanks to God for His sacrifice in Jesus Christ? Perhaps we have more in common with the nine unthankful lepers than we think.
As you celebrate this Thanksgiving season, remember to give thanks to God for all His Gifts … chief among them, His gift of a Savior, Jesus Christ.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.