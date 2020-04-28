Psalm 51:3. “For I know my transgressions, and my sin is ever before me.”
A line from Erich Segal’s novel, Love Story, that went viral (years before the word took on its present meaning) due to the 1970 movie version reads: “Love means never having to say you’re sorry.”
Really? What a plate of baloney! So, we march through life hurting one another, saying we love them with mere vocabulary, but our actions prove otherwise and then we convince ourselves that love means never having to say, I’m sorry.
My bride and I were discussing this today. She commented, “You can’t even love Jesus without saying I’m sorry.” She’s right, you know. God, I’m sorry for my anger, I’m sorry for my indifference, I’m sorry for my impure thoughts, I’m sorry for my selfishness; in other words, I’m sorry for my sin.
Please God, forgive me.” No one ever had to convince me that I am a sinner. I look in the mirror every morning. In fact, all throughout the day, I gaze into the mirror of my soul and my soul doesn’t lie.
Now, the heart, Jeremiah said, is deceitful. But you can rest assured that in the sober, silent moments of your life your soul is preaching the truth. You’re not as perfect as you think. I am a sinner but because I have been to the cross of Jesus, carrying the heavy burden of that sin, I am now forgiven. Therefore, I’m a sinner, no doubt, but I’m a sinner who’s saved by God’s endless grace and mercy.
God sent His one and only Son, Jesus Christ, to die in my place and at the cross I cried out to Jesus, “I’m sorry.” His blood has covered my sin. His resurrection has given the promise of life everlasting. Looking at the cross, how could we not be sorry for our sin. After all, it was our sin that nailed Him there.
Benjamin Franklin is credited with the quote: “never ruin an apology with an excuse.” No excuses God, I’m sorry for my sin, and thank you for saving my soul.
