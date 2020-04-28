Matthew 10:31. So don’t be afraid; you are worth more than many sparrows.
Ever wonder how much money your body is worth on the black market? The price tag is obviously fluid and relative to supply and demand, but in 2012 someone put a shopping list together of body parts. For example: A pair of eyeballs, $1,525. A spleen, $508. A gallbladder, $1,219. A kidney, $262,000. That’s right, two-hundred and sixty-two thousand dollars. The list continued but you get the idea.
But what about the price of your soul? What’s the true value? Well, no one’s ever been able to adequately appraise the soul. But wait. There “is” someone who knows the value of your soul. God. After all, He’s the one who gave it to you in the first place.
Interesting thing about the soul; surgeons can’t cut it out, there’s no replacement parts, it never needs a bypass and it can’t be discarded like an appendix. Your soul is you. In fact, it’s the real you. It’s the you who will live forever — somewhere.
Seemingly, people place little value on their soul. Some have even been accused of trying to sell their soul. That’s why Jesus once visited this earth and clothed Himself incarnate; to buy back your soul. In a word — redemption.
God placed a hefty price tag on your eternal soul. The buyback rate was everything He had; the life’s blood of His one and only Son, Jesus Christ.
In Romans 8:32, Paul wrote, “He who did not spare his own Son but gave him up for us all ...” Billy Graham once wrote, “The value of your soul is measured by its eternal quality. Your body will die, but your soul lives on forever.” There are probably days when you think you’re of little worth. In those times remember God thinks nothing of the kind.
God loves you so much that He allowed His one and only Son to die in your place. To Jesus, your soul’s redemption price was well worth the cost.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.