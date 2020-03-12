Luke 7: 1-10 Jesus Heals a Centurion’s Servant
The Roman officer, well acquainted with death, has his heart moved with compassion for his slave.
He comes humbly to Jesus, the Divine Healer, confident that by a word from Jesus that the Centurion’s slave will be healed.
At this time in our world we are in a very interesting situation with the sudden onset of a new plaque, deadly to so many and disrupting the usual course of events.
So, just as the Centurion came to the Lord confident that Jesus could heal, we come to the Lord, the Divine Physician, in this time of great need for healing.
We come humbly in our human need, confident in the Lord of Life, to heal those afflicted with the illness and to walk with compassion and mercy with those who die from the illness.
We ask the Lord to give us prudence in these days to focus our efforts on what is important and give us courage to love those in need.
We ask the Lord’s divine wisdom and protection for those in health care and public health.
