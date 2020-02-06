Faith Matters - To Your Mountain

Repent and believe the gospel. Mk 1:15
Whoever remains in me will bear much fruit. Jn 15:5
A Christian person leaves behind sin, abides in the Savior, enjoys the life of the Spirit, and does good. It is a demanding discipleship: to repent from sin and carry the cross as did Jesus. Personal conversion happens when one recognizes the evil within, calls upon the Lord to save, and cooperates with the grace freely bestowed.
And from a personal relationship, we come to worship. When Christians pray together, we beg for mercy. We pray to receive the light of Christ, to overcome the darkness of sin in the heart, in our families, in the world in which we move. We sing hymns to our Savior, who shines the light of truth, brings the warmth of compassion, shows the way to life.
In our Catholic discipleship, we help eight-year-olds prepare for their first confession. I ask if they can tell the difference between mistakes, accident, and sin, and use a story about getting milk for a guest. A mistake is when I can’t smell the sour milk in the refrigerator, and I offer it to a guest. An accident is when I get fresh milk for him, but trip over the cat and spill it on him. A sin is when I get mad and throw the glass of milk at him.
Children get it. We adults make excuses and try to wiggle out of evil which we have done, or the good we failed to do.
Some years ago in a complex situation, I failed in leading a parish. In a time away from work, I went to the mountains near Farragut Park in northern Idaho. I heard that you can go to the mountains to clear your head, open your spirit, and see the big picture.
I took with me a book of the letters of St Bernard, and read “Only the humble man can climb the mountain of God, for he is balanced on two feet: a confidence in God and an awareness of his weakness.”
In that time of conversion, I heard God’s voice in my conscience, and found the pride behind my sinful actions. I asked the Lord to mercifully forgive me. I resolved not to give in to such pride. I saw, in God’s light, the mistakes I made out of ignorance. And I humbly accepted the accidental part of the situation. I came to forgive myself.
And I was inspired to write a hymn:
Lord, you call me to your mountain, where your Spirit speaks to me.
Help me listen and be honest, so your love can set me free.
You, in mercy, reconcile us, then I glimpse eternity.
Lord, You call me to Your mountain, and in prayer, Your child I’ll be.
From Your mountain to this valley, nNow Your Spirit draws me.
So to live with these, your people, in respect and dignity.
Lord, you show us paths of mercy as we build community.
In this valley, You’re our Shepherd, and we will disciples be.
In this valley are dark shadows; sin and chaos seem to reign;
And we wonder, “Have you left us?” as we feel such fear and pain.
Blessed Jesus, come to save us, and your life in us sustain.
And this cross we meet and carry, resurrection power to gain.
Molded into your own image, blessed Jesus, let it be,
praying always as you taught us, loved by saints so close to me.
Let us serve you in each other, against fear and apathy.
On your mountain, in this valley, we live in you faithfully.
