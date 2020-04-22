Imagine an eternity with no clocks, no calendars and absolutely no crisis of agenda. No more rushing out the door to get the mail, get to work or get to Walmart before the next snowstorm, and before all the milk and bread flies mysteriously off the shelf.
God views time from an entirely different plateau. The Bible talks about a timeless eternity and about a thousand years being like a day and a day being like a thousand years. Now, a thousand-year day at Zesto might not be so bad, but a thousand-year day prepping for a colonoscopy would be a real pain in the backside.
Now, being very careful not to step out of context, the Bible doesn’t say that one day equals a thousand years nor does it tell us that a thousand years is equal to one day. The Apostle Peter actually wrote: “Beloved, don’t forget this one thing, that with the Lord one day is as a thousand years, and a thousand years as one day.” Peter was using a figure of speech known as a simile to compare a 24-hour-day to a thousand years.
Within the specific context of Peter’s second epistle, chapter 3, one could say that, in heaven, the two share a similarity. In other words, with God time is fluid, yet to our world and in our society, time is anything but fluid. It’s ticking away and one day — poof, it’ll all be gone, right before our very eyes.
We live by the sound of digital alarms; the iPhone alarm has long taken the place of that old-fashioned wind-up clock with the always-tarnished bells on top. And then, at times, we’re motivated by the infernal internal alarm clock that refuses to let us rest until we rise to the occasion. Get up, get showered, get dressed, get breakfast (no time for a sit down one, either), jump in the car and off to – whatever. Get the job done, get home, do some chores and then do it all over again tomorrow.
Based on the latest obtainable information the average person watches almost 1,700 hours of TV per year and with a U.S. life-expectancy of 78 years, it’s estimated we’ll have watched about 15-years of television by the time we die. I wonder how many people, on the day of death, would be willing to swap 15-years of sitting on the couch sucking down bags of potato chips and watching The Biggest Loser for, say, 15-years of real life?
Thankfully, real life, eternal life is found in Jesus Christ.
