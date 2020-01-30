Faith Matters - what is sin

In our liturgy at Resurrection Lutheran Church, we begin most Sunday morning services with the confession and forgiveness. It’s a time and space to acknowledge our brokenness and our sin.
While it can often feel like confession and forgiveness is just standing up and listening to the pastor speak some fancy words before that really awkward period of silence and that huge sigh of relief when the pastor breaks the silence, I find confession and forgiveness to be an integral part of worship.
But why? Why does it matter that we “confess” our sin, and how important is “forgiveness” in our lives?
I want to acknowledge that “confessing your sin” seems like a heavy task. I think part of it is that the word “sin” has a lot of weight to it. Sin has been defined in many ways, and so I want to define how I tend to look at sin when talking about confession. To me, sin is anything that breaks healthy relationship. Sin breaks our relationship with God, with other people, and with creation. During the confession liturgy we use, it says, “We have sinned against you in thought, word, and deed, by what we have done and by what we have left undone.” Sin is not limited to the bad actions we do or say, but it is all things that keeps us from being in healthy relationship with one another.
Again, that’s my opinion, I encourage you to wrestle with how you understand sin. I share this with you because when I say confess your sin I mean to acknowledge the ways we have not nourished good relationships with God and others, whether through our actions, idleness, or any other way.
Okay, so, why does it matter then? Why bother confessing our sins? Regardless of faith background, most people recognize that we all make mistakes. None of us are perfect; all of us are capable of doing evil things. We all sin, we are all broken and flawed. We live in a culture that is heightened to how we treat one another. When someone commits a truly terrible act, through social media and other outlets we slam that individual into the ground. While I can appreciate the desire for justice to be done, the truth is every single person who bashes someone who did something bad probably has done something just as bad, if not worse, in their own life.
The truth is we all carry burdens in our life. The truth is we all have regrets and would feel shamed if exposed. Confession matters because it is the space that we bring these very things before a community of faith, and more importantly, God who so deeply loves us. We don’t confess because we deserve to be shamed, but because the act of confession leads to an incredible, borderline unbelievable, response, forgiveness.
When the world chooses to beat people into the ground because of their actions, God offers us forgiveness. Confession matters because if we cannot recognize the sin and brokenness inside us, then we cling to it like an idol. How can you receive forgiveness if you aren’t even aware that you need it? We confess because it leads to forgiveness.
In our liturgy we ask for forgiveness and that God would renew us. Renewal is a starting over, a destruction of the old, and the beginning of the new. God’s promise to forgive us matters because it is the process that wipes away the sin and burdens we carry. When we meet people who are hurting or who hurt others, this is the path that leads to healing. We confess and seek forgiveness every Sunday, ideally every day, because we all need to be renewed. We all need our slates wiped clean, we all need to remember that God loves us enough to forgive us.
The church is at its best when people can confess their sins, and be received in love with the assurance that they are forgiven. Jesus in the Gospel of John chapter 20 breathed the Holy Spirit into his disciples, and as followers we carry on the command that he said to them, “Receive the Holy Spirit. If you forgive the sins of any, they are forgiven then; if you retain the sins of any, they are retained” (NRSV).
Through the power of the Holy Spirit we as Christians have the opportunity to heal the broken. We can give peace to the restless through the power of forgiveness. For all who are burdened by sin and brokenness, I invite you to confess. You are not too far away to be forgiven of any sin. Come be forgiven, and know the infinite love that God has for you.
