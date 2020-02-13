All of us received our given names at birth or soon after. Some of us were named after beloved family members. Others named after popular entertainers. Some named because at birth he or she looked like a Renee, Peter and so on. Then there are those who go by a nickname as opposed to by their given name. Whatever the reason, we all have names.
We also have been given additional names such as “beloved child” or “made in the image of God.” These were given to us because we all have been created by God who calls us all by the aforementioned names. They are symbolic and tells us how much we are loved by God.
In the Gospel of Matthew 5: 13 — 15 we have also received another name by Jesus. We are “the salt of the earth.” In Jesus’ time salt was rare, hard to obtain and considered very precious. He expected his followers to be as extraordinary as salt was for the sake of God. Our being salt to the world would help provide spiritual seasoning that gives life joy and meaning instead of bland and unrewarding. Being salt to the world means adding zest and sharing the Good News with others with gusto.
In ancient times, salt was valued as a basic ingredient of a good life. Being salt for the world we can serve as a nutrient for others and nurturing those around us. We can promote healing through prayer, supporting those who are suffering and the lonely. Also, as salt thaws ice on surfaces during winter, we can help melt the iciness of life. Frozen relationships can be melted by applying the warmth of love. We take this love and wear down feelings of indifference that we humans often feel.
In order to become those salty people God envisions us to be, we must let God help to release us from what entraps us and keeps us separated from one another. We then can make a true difference of giving hope; forgiveness; acceptance where there is intolerance; reconciliation where there is conflict and bringing justice where there is wrong.
So unlike many people today whose health depends on moderation in eating sodium, we salty people of God do not need to go on a spiritual salt-free diet. Let us become the “salt of the earth.” Reach out to others who need the Good News seasoning of God. Let us commit ourselves then as a people who are more and more in keeping with the values of God.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.