I don’t know about you, but I’m the kind of guy who likes to have a plan. Whether it be mentally planning out the next day before I fall asleep at night, making a to-do list for the week ahead, or getting out a calendar and making plans for the coming year, I spend a significant amount of time making plans. If you were to ask a panel of people who know me well to describe me, I’m guessing that none of them would use the word ‘spontaneous.’
In many cases, this desire to set a plan is a great asset. My predisposition toward being a planner helps me to set goals and to work out realistic plans to achieve them. I love the feeling I get when I have my calendar set and it seems like I know exactly how I will spend my time in the days or weeks ahead.
However, this tendency can also be a liability. As we all know, life does not always go the way we plan. Maybe we get a flat tire on the way to our appointment or a family emergency requires us to redirect our time and attention. Whatever the specifics are, in life we encounter interruptions to our plans. For someone like me, those interruptions are often not appreciated.
With the current challenges we have dealing with the impact of coronavirus on our communities and our daily lives, those interruptions can seem to be coming at a higher rate than normal. These interruptions have changed the way we spend our time and approach our days.
The stress of it all can seem overwhelming. It is in times like these where I remind myself of God’s wisdom to us from Proverbs 16:9, “We can make our plans, but the Lord determines our steps.”
Social distancing was not on my calendar when I was working on planning out my year back in January. Not being able to have church gatherings in our building was definitely not on my radar.
Suddenly, things like trying to homeschool my kids are taking up a much larger portion of my time than I would have ever expected (and I have a new appreciation for all of our teachers and school officials).
But while none of this was planned or expected by me, none of it was a surprise to God.
While Proverbs 16:9 doesn’t tell us it is a sin to spend time planning, and I think there is a lot of wisdom in being intentional with how we plan our days, it does remind us that we need to hold our plans loosely. If I want to be about my Father’s business, then I need to make myself available to the interruptions that He may bring. I need to recognize that the unexpected events that change my plans are not disruptions to God’s plans.
I’m learning in this time to try to ask God where the opportunities are in the interruptions to my plans. When I’m facing situations or circumstances I do not understand and I can not plan for, I can have peace because I know that even though I did not see it coming, God did. And while my plans may be out the window, it is the Lord who is establishing my steps. When I refocus myself on that truth, I can have peace in the midst of the chaos and I can see God working in and around me in powerful ways.
So, my challenge to each one of us in this unique time — and believe me, I’m preaching to myself just as much as anybody right now — is to trust that the Lord is determining our steps in this time.
Find peace in the fact that while we may not know what is ahead, He’s not surprised. Ask Him for the grace and wisdom to see what He’s doing in the midst of the unplanned moments and have the courage to step in and participate in it with Him in it.
As I’ve heard it said before, “Blessed are the flexible, for they shall not get bent out of shape.” In a time where our plans may seem to be changing all the time, I pray that God helps us to remain flexible to His purposes for this time in our lives.
