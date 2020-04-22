When life gets hard, many people ask, “Where is God?” Maybe you’ve asked this question during the pandemic. Our experience of suffering often leads us to question the goodness of God.
We tend to see those two realities — human suffering and God’s goodness — as opposed to each other. When we have troubles, we naturally think that God is either not real or unloving.
I have very strong feelings about this issue. As a pastor, I’ve staked my life on the idea that God is good, even in suffering. I would die for that belief. I wouldn’t trade it for all the money, popularity, and pleasure the world offers. I wake up every morning because I believe that God is good. This conviction reaches to the deepest parts of my soul.
Why do I believe this? There are several reasons. The most important relates to the gospel of Jesus Christ. The Bible teaches that God the Father brought about salvation (the most loving act ever displayed) through the suffering, misery, and death of his Son. Jesus’ death teaches us this profound lesson about the ways of God in the world: pain is the platform God uses to demonstrate his love. Let that sink in.
If you are struggling, if you are burdened and overwhelmed, rather than questioning God, cry out to him. He is there. He is in control. He is all-loving.
Suffering does not disprove God; it is the context God uses to show you his love. He has shown you his love in the death of his Son. God is using the Holy Spirit to draw you to Jesus during this time. Will you come to him for healing, grace, and hope?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.