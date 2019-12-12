In my childhood was the joy of Bethlehem, from Christmas cards and songs: O little town of Bethlehem, how still we see thee lie …
The peace which Jesus came to bring is a wonderful promise of the Eternal Father. It’s a wonderful renewal to read the Gospels of Luke and Matthew, and hear about the trip of Joseph and Mary to register in the census, when she brought forth His first born son. The Bethlehem birth, the Cana miracle, the Calvary Sacrifice, the Jerusalem empty tomb, the Upper Room, the receiving of the Holy Spirit — this is the salvation realized in Jesus, and offered for each of us.
Songs express our earthly hope, about the reliable promise, and the complete fulfillment yet to become. The Holy Family of Joseph, Mary, and Jesus is rightly praised for being the vessels of God’s promise of salvation.
Since then, Christian families have lived in Bethlehem to carry on the message. These days, there are fewer and fewer Christians on the West Bank and in Bethlehem, pressured out by Jewish and Muslim majorities. It is good for us western Christians to support them in tourist trade. The picture is of an olive wood carving, crafted by a Bethlehem Christian family, and sold by Imad Qumsieh, born there, now a teacher in Omaha, and an annual visitor to St John and Sts. Peter and Paul churches.
In my seminary days, I had the great opportunity for a study semester in Israel, Greece and Egypt. The second weekend of December 1981, I stayed in the Franciscan sisters guest house in Bethlehem. They showed us the catholic school, with the dark skinned Arab Christian children practicing their Christmas play. We heard the bells ringing in the Church of the Nativity, whose walls date from 535 A.D. We saw the business of shopkeepers selling souvenirs to tourists. And I remember the surprise of hearing Israeli defense forces jets flying overhead. I wrote a letter home about the peace of Bethlehem disturbed by the threats of war.
That region of the world, that place of intersection of Asia, Africa, and Europe, that place where God chose a people to call His own — that place has known many wars. In 2002, there was violent conflict at the Church of the Nativity. It was resolved, but only after bloodshed, and Palestinians’ death.
Jesus wants to be the heart of each family, in every place and time. Just as He gracefully brought unity to Mary and Joseph, so is God’s eternal love offered to families. The details of our trials will differ, but the call to faith, hope, and love, on which the Holy Family depended, still remains.
The songs I learned in childhood of Christmas peace are so valuable. But there is much more faith and work to be lived for the glory of which we sing. What Mary accepted, and Joseph protected, is the gospel work we dedicate ourselves to today. Singing Christmas songs is a great way to celebrate the holiday this month, and to keep the eternal hope alive.
O beautiful star of Bethlehem, shine upon us until the glory dawns, give us the light to light the way, unto the land of perfect day, beautiful star of Bethlehem, shine on.
