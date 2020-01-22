Their form and their flight express dignity and confident resolve. For millennia they have inspired human beings to soar toward higher thoughts and actions. They have served as a rich simile for the way in which God renews the vitality of mortals.
“Those who wait for the Lord shall renew their strength, they shall mount up with wings like eagles, they shall run and not be weary, they shall walk and not faint” (Isaiah 40:31). We are blessed to live where eagles are among us in such numbers that seeing one can be a regularity and not a rarity.
My wife and I love to point out to family and friends the beauty and attractions of our area. On a couple of recent occasions with guests along, we’ve made the short trek out to the Oahe Dam. Each time we stopped in the downstream unit to observe the bald eagles flying low above the river. Even though eagle numbers have been on the rebound, I readily recall the decades when they were on the verge of extinction. To see them now, up close, their features clear, eyes penetrating, sturdy talons locked on a perch or grasping prey is an experience with which I am never bored. On the contrary, this is a remarkable element of God’s creation right here in our own “backyard.”
The siege of winter can depress our spirits, but with the absence of leaves in the trees, a spirit-lifting view of the eagles is even more accessible. The visage of these mighty raptors can trigger the remembrance of stirring passages of scripture thus creating an even greater potential to be pulled up and out of the seasonal doldrums. Here are some verses especially worth recalling.
“Let my whole being bless the Lord and never forget all his good deeds: how God forgives all your sins, heals all your sickness, saves your life from the pit, crowns you with faithful love and compassion, and satisfies you with plenty of good things so that your youth is made fresh like an eagle’s” (Psalm 103:2-5). “Like an eagle protecting its nest, hovering over its young, God spread out his wings, took hold of Israel, carried him on his back” (Deuteronomy 32:11). “God will protect you with his pinions; you’ll find refuge under his wings. His faithfulness is a protective shield” (Psalm 91:4)
Whether it’s the gray of overcast skies and the sting of a chill wind or a cloudy day in one’s soul brought on by fears, anxieties, sadness or grief, we can raise our eyes to search and seek out where the eagles fly. They gather nearby. They wait close to the water’s edge. They cruise in solo formation above neighboring fields. They rest upon fence posts and atop the remains of a recent kill. Come up from the depths and behold the majesty of the eagle. Come up, allowing God to speak to your spirit and impart renewing strength such as that which can be observed in the eagle.
