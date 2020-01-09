On Epiphany Sunday, children told the story of Baby Jesus at Ft. Pierre St John Church. There were 52 kids involved in the program. Their ages ranged from three to 13 years. The program centered around the Gospel readings of Luke.
The youth sang five different songs. While singing “Silent Night,” three of the youth also signed the song. They also sang “Do you hear what I hear,” “Away in A Manger,” “Joy to the World” and “We Wish you a Merry Christmas” They were led by the Atrium youth who are three to five years old.
We had 14 youth narrate 27 different parts. It also took 29 youth to play the different parts. We had Mary, Joseph, Angel Gabriel, three wise-men, six angels for the multitude of angels, six shepherds attending the flock of six sheep. We also had four stable animals; a cow, camel, donkey and lamb. We also had one young man as the star of Bethlehem.
Our sheep costumes and shepherds head pieces were hand made. We did purchase the garments worn by Mary, Joseph, wise-men, shepherd and Angels. The star and manger were also hand made.
The feast marking the end of Christmas is called “Epiphany.” In the Latin Rite of the Catholic Church, Epiphany celebrates the revelation that Jesus was the Son of God. It focuses primarily on this revelation to the Three Wise Men, but also in his baptism in the Jordan and at the wedding at Cana.
In the Eastern rites of the Catholic Church, Theophany — as Epiphany is known in the East — commemorates the manifestation of Jesus’ divinity at his baptism in the River Jordan.
While the traditional date for the feast is Jan. 6, in the United States the celebration of Epiphany is moved to the next Sunday, overlapping with the rest of the Western Church’s celebration of the Baptism of Christ.
On Epiphany Sunday, St. John’s Catholic Church in Fort Pierre, presents the Story of Baby Jesus to the parish. The performance is held at the beginning of the 10:00 mass.
After mass is over, the entire parish get to enjoy coffee and rolls in Padre Hall.
Josie Huck is the director of Faith Formation and put the program together. This is our fourth year of presenting the program to the parish. We have four teachers who are key in making the program run smoothly. Kim Dowling took the lead and made sure the narrators and performers were all on track. Rob Coverdale worked with all the youth who narrated. He assigned the parts to each youth and kept them moving on and off the stage. Rebecca Mikel worked with the performers, making sure they were on stage when the different parts were being narrated. Beth Hand also worked with the performers. Helping get them in position on and off stage. All these teachers, along with several others, helped the kids with costumes and positioning on stage to sing.
I used to work with the teaches and all the youth putting this production together. In the last couple of years, I have turned it over to the teachers to take the lead with the program. I can now step back and watch how excited the youth get when they are ready to start the performance. It brings great joy to my heart to watch the youth play out the story of baby Jesus — from the beginning when the angel appears to Mary to the wise-men presenting their gifts to the baby Jesus. I am so grateful to watching these kids present this story. Several of the youth came up to me after the performance and said they were nervous before the program started, but then really enjoyed playing the parts.
Epiphany is the time to celebrate. A time when the magi bring their gifts to the baby Jesus. Joy is brought to the parishioners of St. John’s through the performance of baby Jesus. I would say Joy is what we take home with us on Epiphany Sunday.
