Matthew 25:37-40 says, “Then the righteous will answer him, ‘Lord, when was it that we saw you hungry and gave you food, or thirsty and gave you something to drink? And when was it that we saw you a stranger and welcomed you, or naked and gave you clothing? And when was it that we saw you sick or in prison and visited you?’ And the king will answer them, ‘Truly I tell you, just as you did it to one of the least of these who are members of my family, you did it to me’” (NRSV).
I confess to you that lately I have been thinking a lot about legacy, and what it means to leave a legacy. Of course, as a 28-year-old, I have quite a lot of time left (hopefully) before I think about leaving behind something that has an impact beyond my time on earth, but I still find myself wondering what I want to accomplish in the future.
I share this personal in-dwelling on my heart because the state of our nation leaves me disturbed. If I were to share my frustrations with our cultural and political dynamics, I know there would be angry pushback and a loss of common decency. Let’s just say, every side of the division has contradictions that could be pointed out. Yes, dear reader, even your side has flaws.
Apologies for the negativity, but when pondering about why faith matters it seems that true change will at best come slowly and painfully in the social and political world.
I am thinking about legacy because, at the minimum, I want to leave something behind that brings goodness and wellness to peoples lives. That is where faith comes in, for it is God’s call that drives each of us to make true change. Our God has a habit of going to barren places, and creating new life out of it.
Matthew 25:31-46 is one of Jesus’ parables talking about his call for us to feed the hungry, clothe the naked, welcome the stranger, heal the sick, and visit the imprisoned. I shared a segment of this parable at the beginning to highlight the righteous ones’ confusion about seeing their lord in need. The king in this parable says what you did for the least of these you did to me.
Followers of Jesus are called to do as the righteous did in this parable. If we want to make true and lasting change in our communities for the better, it starts with our hands and presence with those in need. Yes, COVID makes it complicated, but there are creative ways to still do this work. Instead of relying on policy changes or angry Facebook and Twitter posts, our faith compels us to be the hands and feet that feed the hungry, clothe the poor, heal the sick, and visit the imprisoned.
The catch when it comes to leaving my legacy as a follower of Jesus is that it is not about me in the first place. For our God is at work, always. In good faith, we follow God’s call, trusting that what we do God will use to bring about God’s kingdom. A kingdom that has always favored the least among us.
God’s work does not end, and even within our brokenness God will bring about life. Will you be a part of the body of Christ who brings about God’s work? Sometimes, this work does take us into the political and social world, and that is find and good. But the character of that work is not to highlight one’s personal agenda, but to advocate for the hungry to be fed, the sick to be healed, the naked to be clothed, and the imprisoned visited. This goes beyond the sides of an argument and into the gospel of Jesus Christ.
As long as we faithfully follow Jesus, then our legacy will be one that we can be proud of. May you follow God’s call to you this day, amen.
