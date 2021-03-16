Faith Matters: Facing our fears - snakes and all

Despite the recent snowstorms our area has received, Spring is on its way. Soon I will be putting on my hiking boots and heading out to the prairie to enjoy the beauty of God's nature. I will remember to bring my common sense with me because with spring and warmer temperatures snakes will be out and about, so I need to be aware of where I walk. So if I hear or see a snake I will avoid it.
It makes sense. It is, I believe, how most of us try to live our daily lives. And it is not just about the snakes that crawl on the ground. We live that way in regard to the snakes of life. We avoid those things we fear, the things that hurt, bite and cause us pain. Not just physically but emotionally and spiritually as well. We avoid dealing with our addictions and broken relationships. We turn away from difficulties and do not acknowledge our fears, resentments or anger. We deny the things we have done and left undone.
What if we made a different choice? Take the advice of facing those symbolic snakes in our lives and when we see a snake look him straight in the eyes. Stare him down. See who blinks first. It sounds crazy but that is exactly what God told the Israelites to do in Numbers 21: 4-9. It seemed like a smart thing for an Israelite to do was to turn and run when they saw a snake. But when they did they died. We are not saved from our "snakes" by running away. God encouraged the Israelites and us to stare at the very thing that was feared.
Authentic life involves facing and looking at the reality of death - not only our own physical death but also the many ways we die each day. Death happens in various way like disappointments, shattered dreams, regrets, sorrows, fear, resentment and the separation and isolation caused by sin. God's remedy is through his son Jesus Christ who stands with us in those snaky places in life. Fear becomes courage. Sin becomes forgiveness. Wounding is healed. Death becomes life. Falling down becomes a place of rising up.
The very things that destroy life in the human world are, in God's world, the instruments of healing and salvation. Those who are willing to look into the snaky places of their life will see Jesus being lifted up. We are encouraged to turn our gaze and look at him. This season of Lent asks us to discover and to name the snakes of our life. And then decide. Will we turn and run or will we turn and gaze? Lifting our eyes to meet the gaze of love coming from our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
