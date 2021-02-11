"Bear one another’s burdens." - Galatians 6:2

A true, but not so funny story. After a 100 mile ride on my motorcycle this past Wednesday, I realized I was extremely low on fuel. I pulled into the next gas station and wheeled up to the pumps. I sat there with the engine running, reading my fuel octane selections. I then realized I was not going to get ethanol-free fuel at this location, but the low-fuel light was flashing and I was simply out of options.

Here’s where the story begins to head south. I had sat on the bike long enough to forget I had not extended the side stand, so when I leaned left to step off the bike — it fell over — all 900 pounds. Great thing for those crash bars!

Zero damage to the machine but my ego suffered a hefty blow. I’ve been riding motorcycles since I was 16 years old and to drop a bike at a standing stop out of pure stupidity is nothing short of humiliating. So, right there, if front of God and everybody, I had to summon the assistance of a passerby to help tug the beast upright.

McCartney and Lennon wrote the hit song “Help.” The lyrics of the chorus read: “Help me if you can, I’m feeling down, and I do appreciate you being ‘round. Help me get my feet back on the ground. Won’t you please, please help me?”

I didn’t stop to discover whether my Good Samaritan was a believer. At that point it didn’t matter. I promptly thanked him, he departed, I straddled the bike and high tailed it outta there. But in reflection I remain highly appreciative for the help received and eager to pass on the favor at first opportunity.

