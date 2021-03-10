Faith Matters: Past, present, and future

A contemplative monk I admire wrote, “My past, O Lord, to Your mercy; my present, to Your love; my future to Your providence.” (Padre Pio, canonized 2002)
This is wisdom for my soul. With the Eternal God, there is a way out of sin, through repentance and making amends, conversion in thoughts and deeds, building habits of virtue. And the Almighty will know how to put it all together.
Reading the Bible story of the Exodus, I learn that it was a 40 year pilgrimage through the desert for Moses and the Chosen People. Hearing the stories of St. Francis of Assisi in 13th century Italy, I hear of the transformation of a person self centered, into one who loved God and served God’s people in poverty.
This day, I can dedicate myself to sacrificial love, received and given.
This day, I can learn a simple way, which cuts through the fog of deception, in the New Testament letter “Children, let us love, not in word or speech, but in deed and truth.” (1 John 3:18:)
For today’s outlook for the future, I want to trust God’s guidance more than my self-centered fears.
For the future, I want to dedicate myself to wisdom from a contemplative nun, “Do not accept anything as truth that lacks love and do not accept anything as love which lacks truth. One without the other is a destructive lie.” Named Edith Stein as a child, this wise woman became Carmelite Sister Teresa Benedicta of the Cross. She died in the Nazi death camps, and was canonized as a saint in 1998.
As I look to the road ahead, there is uncertainty. The heritage we can pass to young people, and children yet to be born, is honest and realistic. It is done in good deeds, and is dedicated to living the truth in love.
